Has Mallika Sherawat Said Yes To Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19? Actress Puts All Rumours To Rest

Bollywood heavyweight Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss is a household name at this point—people either love it, hate-watch it, or pretend not to care while sneakily following every twist.

The buzz for season 19? It’s already off the charts, with everyone speculating about which celebs might get locked inside this time. And, of course, the rumour mill dragged Mallika Sherawat’s name into the mix—because why not?

Is Mallika Sherawat participating in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19?

Well, Mallika didn’t waste any time shutting it down. She hopped on Instagram Stories and posted a pretty blunt message: “Putting an end to all the rumours, I am NOT doing Bigg Boss and NEVER WILL. THANK YOU.”

So, that’s that. No Mallika in the Bigg Boss house, folks. She’s popped in as a guest before (remember when she promoted Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video last season?), but as for moving in full-time? Not happening.

Bigg Boss has seen its fair share of Bollywood faces over the years—Ravi Kishan, Sunny Leone, Shamita Shetty, Rahul Roy, Pooja Bhatt… the list goes on. Some crashed and burned, some became legends. But as of now, don’t expect Mallika to join those ranks.

About Bigg Boss 19

Season 19 is gearing up for launch, and the promo video just dropped, showing off a flashy new multi-colored eye logo.

The producers want us to brace for chaos—apparently, “many shades of drama, conflict, and entertainment” are on the way. JioCinema’s Insta is hyping it up, hinting at a countdown and promising madness.

Reports are floating around that about 15 contestants will walk in first, with 3–5 wildcards showing up later to stir the pot.

Some rumoured names? Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Munmun Dutta, Anita Hassanandani, Lataa Saberwal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Khushi Dubey, Gaurav Taneja (aka Flying Beast), Apoorva Mukhija, and a few more.

But—let’s be real—until the official reveal, it’s all just hearsay. Even Salman Khan’s return as host isn’t 100% locked in yet.

