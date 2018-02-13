Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor might be on the verge of reaching the pinnacle of his acting career following the recent success from his last flick Padmavat featuring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as co-stars. The 36-year old is planning to bank on Bhansali's magnum opus success as the versatile actor his apparently hiked his market price by Rs 1 crore. Shahid is is currently busy shooting for Shree Narayan Singh’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu in Uttarakhand.

After the success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavat co-starring power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor might be on the verge of reaching the pinnacle of his acting career. The 36-year old actor is planning to bank on Bhansali’s magnum opus success as the versatile actor is augmenting his market price. Making millions every year and delivering hit movies like Jab We Met, Kaminey and Udta Punjab, Shahid is about to increase his signing fees by Rs 1 crore. In a report filed by the Deccan Chronicle, the Padmavat actor who portrayed the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh has apparently hiked his fees by 1 crore.

Often cited as Bollywood’s most charming actor, Shahid is a household name in the Indian cinema. The son of veteran actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem is currently busy shooting for Shree Narayan Singh’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu in Uttarakhand. As per sources close to Shahid Kapoor revealed that his next flick Batti Gul Meter Chalu has become a bigger prospect following his blockbuster of success in Padmaavat where he was showered with praise for living up Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s expectations. According to sources many distributors are offering Shahid Kapoor much higher price for playing the protagonist than they actually were before his Padmavat’s fame.

From Ishq Vishk to R Rajkumar Shahid Kapoor has done plenty of solo movies in his glittering acting career. “It’s true that after Padmaavat, Batti Gul Meter Chalu is a much bigger project than it was before. Distributors are willing to pay a much higher price for a Shahid solo-starrer than they were earlier. Shahid has done solo movies earlier, but it is nothing compared to what Padmaavat did at the box office. Batti Gul… is suddenly a much bigger film,” sources said.