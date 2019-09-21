Shraddha Kapoor has now replaced Deepika Padukone for her next project with Nitish Tiwari's film Ramayana. Reportedly, Shraddha will appear in the role of Sita. However, no such official announcement is made from the filmmakers.

After astonishing the fans with completely different avatars in different genre films like Saaho and Chhichhore, it seems that Shraddha Kapoor wants to try something innovative and is trying to step out of comfort zone with her interesting scripts. Reports reveal that Shraddha Kapoor has recently denied to Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn’s untitled project for appearing in another film.

As per the recent reports, Shraddha Kapoor has dropped Luv Ranjan’s film for Nitesh Tiwari’s film Ramayan. Reports suggest that Shraddha Kapoor has now been offered Sita’s role in the film which was earlier speculated to be given to Deepika Padukone. Talking about the film, it is a big project produced on a budget of Rs 600 crores. Reports also suggest that Shraddha Kapoor is keen towards working in the film and has also shown interest in an interview to be part of the project but nothing has been officially announced.

Earlier, there were speculations that Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan will play the roles of Ram and Sita respectively. Moreover, reports also reveal that the makers had also approached Telugu star Prabhas for the role of Ravan, as he suits the character the best.

This is not the first time when Shraddha Kapoor has rejected an offer. Earlier, to this when Shraddha Kapoor signed Remo D’Souza film– Street Dancer 3D, she had rejected Saina Nehwal’s biopic and chose Street Dancer 3D over it and following the same move, Shraddha Kapoor has again rejected Luv Ranjan’s untitled film and has moved on to Ramayan.

Shraddha Kapoor is among the most stylish actors who not only proves herself well on-screens, she is also known for her hot dance moves. Moreover, with the track record of her back to back hits like Stree, Chhichhore and Saaho, she has emerged to be among the top actors of the industry.

