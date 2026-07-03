Has Shresta Iyer Been Evicted From Lock Upp? Report Claims She Is the Show’s First Eliminated

Lock Upp Season 2 Eviction: The pressure within the cell blocks has reached official levels. With five highly profiled contestants standing on the verge of elimination in Season 2: Sach Ya Sazaa of Lock Upp on Netflix, the ever-present fear of the high-pressure Judgement Day of the weekend has left audiences on tenterhooks. Shreya Kalra, Sufi Motiwala, Shresta Iyer, Riyaz Aly, and Madhuri Grover are all sitting pretty in the danger zone.

Before the hosts can even sit down, a sensational media leak claims that the first casualty of the season has been pre-determined.

Has Shresta Iyer Been Evicted From Lock Upp?

As per the latest trade news shared by Digital News Hub, pro-dancer and artiste Shresta Iyer has been reported to have been evicted from Lock Upp, thus making her the first contestant to be booted out of the show. According to the leak, at the time of voting process for the contestants to declare who is safe or unsafe, Shreya Kalra, Madhuri Grover, and Akanksha Chamola made it to the list of safe contestants.

As per another typical reality show twist, the hosts have left it upon the inmates themselves to make the decision by having the safe contestants vote between the two people from the bottom rung. While Sufi Motiwala received maximum votes from his fellow contestants, Shresta Iyer was voted against him and was booted out. It is essential to mention that neither Netflix nor production company Balaji Telefilms has confirmed the eviction of Shresta Iyer.

Why Is Shresta Iyer Famous Outside The Reality Show?

Although she has joined this reality TV show to establish a unique identity, Shrestha Iyer is well-known as the sister of Indian national team captain Shreyas Iyer all over the digital world. Despite being overshadowed by her brother’s success as an athlete, Shrestha has carved a successful career for herself as a professional dancer, choreographer, and lifestyle influencer.

In the recent past, she became the target of a major digital storm when IPL 2026 was going on. After a match in which the Punjab Kings lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders owing to rain interruption, Shrestha uploaded a reel in which she made a joke that Punjab had gifted KKR a point. As a result of the video, Shrestha came under severe criticism and had to remove the post due to negative publicity. At the time of the Lock Upp grand premiere, the host Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan questioned Shrestha regarding her viral post, which prompted her to reveal that she joined this captive reality show to establish herself without the help of her name.



What Happens Next On Judgement Day?

The last verification regarding Shresta’s speculated departure would occur in the most awaited Judgement Day episode. Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa operates on a rigid bi-host and multi-platform weekly model, with episodes being aired between Saturday and Wednesday, at 8 PM IST only on Netflix.

This weekend segment includes the primary hosts, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, assessing the psychology of the house members, together with special guest appearances of the queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut, in her role as the absolute ‘Queen’. These three will be dealing with the week’s biggest controversies, running the numbers regarding the voting process and confirming whether the leaked report about Shresta’s premature departure is true.

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