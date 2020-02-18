Hashtag Fans Demand SidNaaz Show: Sidharth Shukla won Bigg Boss season 13 and with that, he also won many hearts among the audience. Apart from that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill's Jodi were also loved by the fans. Here is what fans demand.

Hashtag Fans Demand SidNaaz Show: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill were the most liked couple of Bigg Boss season 13, now the show gets over but the fans demand television shows of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla together. The fans have started a trend on social media and showed their demand to watch them again. However, Shehnaaz Gill received a show from colors itself where has [articipated alongside Paras Chhabra.

It is a swayamvar show named Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, although Sidharth Shukla also came into the show but to choose the perfect match for Shehnaaz Gill. Shehnaaz Gill gets emotional after watching Sidharth Shukla on stage and kiss him. Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla always impressed the audience by their crazy fights and romantic moments in Bigg Boss.

Their friendship was a reason for their survival inside the house and both of them shared that a lot of times. Shehnaaz Gill also shared Sidharth Shukla’s picture with the BB trophy in her Instagram account and wrote congratulation, God Bless You. Sidharth Shukla also met his father and brother off stage and share the love. In a video, Sidharth Shukla was calling Sana’s father, Daddy which went viral on social media.

SidNaaz moments are aww moments for the fans and they wish to watch them together. Shehnaaz Gill fans tweeted let them be together for while and let them understand each other and call them together for a show, the fan-requested colors tv. Another fan says Sidnaaz fandom you are about to create history and if the fans have to begin the trend on a daily basis they are ready for it.

