Haryanvi singer Vikas Kumar on Tuesday has sent a legal notice to the makers of upcoming Bollywood film Veere Ki Wedding alleging that the song Hat Ja Tau’ in the film has been originally sung by him and is being used without his permission, breaching Copyrights Act. According to reports, the singer has said that the makers will have to seek an apology from him and also pay him Rs 7 Crore as damages as they used his song without taking his permission.

Vikas Kumar’s lawyer further in a statement said that they will be taking a legal action against the makers of Veere Ki Wedding if they do not agree to Vikas’s terms and condition. He further added that civil & criminal action will be taken against them after a week. He said that they’ve also sent a complaint to the Censor Board Chairman as well. The song features popular Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary. The film Veere Ki Wedding features Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat, Jimmy Shergill and Kriti Kharbanda in leading roles.

The film, helmed by Ashu Trikha, chronicles the story of Veer (Pulkit Samrat), who is in love with Geet (Kriti Kharbanda). They want to get married but their families are not interested in getting them married because of Veer and his elder brother’s (played by Jimmy Sheirgill) rowdy nature. Yes, the plot of Veerey Ki Wedding is as cliche as it can get. The song Hat Ja Tau in the film features Sapna Choudhary who is a famous dancer and has a huge fan bas across the nation. She was last seen in reality show Bigg Boss 11.