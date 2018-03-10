The fourth instalment of the Hate Story franchise featuring Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi, Vivan Bhatena in the lead roles was released on Friday and has collected Rs 3.76 crore on the first day of its release. The music for the film’s soundtrack album is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Arko Pravo Mukherjee, Mithoon, Tony Kakkar and Baman while lyrics are written by Manoj Muntashir, Kumaar, Rashmi Virag, Shabbir Ahmed and Kumaar.

Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi and Vivan Bhatena starrer erotic-thriller Hate Story 4 finally hit the theatres on Friday—March 9 and has had an average opening at the Box Office as the film minted Rs 3.76 crore on the first day of its release. Hate Story 4 is the fourth instalment of the Hate Story franchise and also stars veteran actor Gulshan Grover in a prominent role. The film released alongside other movies like Dil Juunglee starring Taapsee Pannu and multi-starrer 3 Storeys. However, the film is expected to show some growth over the weekend.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Saturday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest figures of the Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi and Vivan Bhatena starrer film and wrote, “#HateStory4 picked up towards evening shows, after an ordinary start… Fri ₹ 3.76 cr. India biz… #HateStoryIV.” The music for the film’s soundtrack album is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Arko Pravo Mukherjee, Mithoon, Tony Kakkar and Baman while lyrics are written by Manoj Muntashir, Kumaar, Rashmi Virag, Shabbir Ahmed and Kumaar.

The trailer of the much-awaited film created a curiosity and the songs are topping on charts across all mediums. The erotic-thriller has been helmed by filmmaker Vishal Pandya and has been written by Sammeer Arora. The teasers and trailer have attracted the audiences with its steamy content and music because of which the film has had a decent opening despite other two releases. This film also marks Karan Wahi’s debut in Bollywood. The film has not received a positive response from the critics so it will be difficult to say if the film will break the Box Office collection of its previous instalment.

