Erotic-thriller Hate Story 4, which is the fourth instalment of the Hate Story franchise, has collected Rs 14.66 crore on the fourth day of its release. The film features Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi and Vivan Bhatena in lead roles and has been directed by filmmaker Vishal Pandya.

Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi and Vivan Bhatena starrer Hate Story 4 has managed to mint Rs 14.66 crore at the domestic Box Office. The film, which released on March 9, collected Rs 3.76 crore on the opening day and has now earned Rs 14.66 crore despite other releases such as 3 Storeys and Dil Juunglee. The erotic thriller also features Bollywood’s ‘Badman’ Gulshan Grover in a prominent role. Hate Story 4 is the fourth instalment of the Hate Story franchise. The film features Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi and Vivan Bhatena in key roles.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest figures of the erotic thriller and wrote, “#HateStory4 Fri 3.76 cr, Sat 4.19 cr, Sun 4.62 cr, Mon 2.09 cr. Total: ₹ 14.66 cr. India biz… #HateStoryIV.” As compared to its previous part, Hate Story 4 failed to break the opening day Box Office collection of Hate Story 3, which was Rs 8 crore. The film has failed to receive positive reviews from the critics as well as the audiences. However, due to the steamy songs and the thrilling trailer, the film has managed to earn an average amount.

The erotic thriller has been helmed by filmmaker Vishal Pandya and is written by Sammeer Arora. This film also marks Karan Wahi’s debut in Bollywood. The music for the film’s soundtrack album is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Arko Pravo Mukherjee, Mithoon, Tony Kakkar and Baman while lyrics are written by Manoj Muntashir, Kumaar, Rashmi Virag, Shabbir Ahmed and Kumaar.

