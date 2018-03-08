Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi and Vivan Bhatena starrer Hate Story 4, which is the fourth instalment of the Hate Story franchise is releasing on March 9 and is expected to collect Rs 8 crore at the domestic Box Office on the opening day. The erotic-thriller has been helmed by filmmaker Vishal Pandya and has been written by Sammeer Arora.

The fourth instalment of the Hate Story franchise featuring Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi, Vivan Bhatena in the lead roles is all set to hit the theatres on Friday—March 9. The erotic thriller also features veteran actor Gulshan Grover in a prominent role. The music for the film’s soundtrack album is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Arko Pravo Mukherjee, Mithoon, Tony Kakkar and Baman while lyrics are written by Manoj Muntashir, Kumaar, Rashmi Virag, Shabbir Ahmed and Kumaar. As the film is slated to release on Friday, the erotic thriller is expected to collect Rs 8 crore on the opening day.

The film is expected to have a good opening as the previous instalment, titled Hate Story 3, which featured Sharman Joshi, Karan Singh Grover, Zareen Khan and Daisy Shah collected Rs 9.72 crore on its first day and therefore even the fourth instalment of the erotic series is expected to have a good opening day collection as well. As a matter of fact, Hate Story 3 went on to even cross the 50 crore mark in its lifetime run which was simply unprecedented for this genre. Hence, there was no surprise when Hate Story IV was announced. Although there are two other releases along with Hate Story 4 like 3Storeys and Baa Baa Black Sheep, Hate Story 4 has created a lot of buzzes much before its release thanks to the sizzling songs and a spectacular performance by Urvashi Rautela.

The trailer of the much-awaited film created a curiosity and the songs are topping on charts across all mediums. The erotic-thriller has been helmed by filmmaker Vishal Pandya and has been written by Sammeer Arora. The teasers and trailer have attracted the audiences with its steamy content and music.

