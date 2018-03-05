Urvashi Rautela, known for her bold roles was in shock to witness hatred from viewers who not only accused her of promoting porn but also targeted her for belittling women’s status after watching the trailer of Hate Story 4. She will be seen sharing the screen with Karan Wahi, Vivaan Bhatena, Gulshan Grover and Ihana Dhillon. The fourth instalment of Hate Story is all set to release on March 9, 2018.

The hot actress known for her bold roles, Urvashi Rautela who will next be seen in Vishal Pandya’s upcoming erotic thriller “Hate Story 4” has reportedly been receiving death threats after she compared herself to a Hindu mythological character Draupadi (who was married to five Pandavas) in the trailer of the movie. Although, the trailer has reached over 3.4 crore views on YouTube but has landed the actress in problem.

In the trailer, Urvashi who is playing the lead role was noted saying, “Toh main kya kehti? Draupadi ke toh paanch Pandav they, yaha toh sirf do hai.” As per sources, Urvashi was shocked to receive death threats and nasty comments from viewers. Most of the comments on YouTube were a target at Urvashi. The users not only targeted her but also accused the actress of promoting pornography and belittling women’s status in the society. While some were suggested saying, her career will be over with Hate Story 4.

Urvashi will be seen sharing the screen with Karan Wahi, Vivaan Bhatena, Gulshan Grover and Ihana Dhillon in the lead roles. Directed by Vishal Pandya and screenplay was written by Sammeer Arora, Hate Story 4 is all set to hit the theatres on March 9, 2018. The fourth instalment of the Hate Story film franchise, Hate Story 4 launched on January 26, 2018, by T-Series. The franchise has been entertaining us for the past 6 years. The songs Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Naam Hai Tera by Himesh Reshammiya have been recreated.

