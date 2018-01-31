Hate Story 4 released their first song which is a revamped version of an old favourite Aashiq Banaya Apne. The song sees a sensual Urvashi Rautela busting moves as Neha Kakkar gives melody to the lyrics. While the song is being appreciated people are missing Himesh Reshammiya's voice which made the original song a hit. The song is garnering views quickly and Urvashi is getting the much-deserved attention.

The producers of Hate Story 4 have released the first song video from the film. Featuring Urvashi Rautela, the song is a newer adaptation of Himesh Reshammiya’s hit number Aashiq Banaya Aapne. Not at all like the first track, the redo of Aashiq Banaya Aapne is in a female voice, and Urvashi is the at the centre of the sensual video. Neha Kakkar has sung the tune, however, there are a few parts of Himesh’s voice from the first track that has been held in it. Tanishk Bagchi has created the sentimental melody, while Manoj Muntashir has penned the verses. The creators of Hate Story 4 have given a lively touch to the generally moderate track, and it surely does great equity to the melody.

Be that as it may, the primary USP of the video is Urvashi and her sizzling move moves. The performing artist gave a look at her oomph factor in the video, and more than Neha’s delightful voice, it is Urvashi’s bends that will pull in your eyes the most. Audiences have been lauding Neha’s voice and Urvashi’s hotness, saying that the combo has set the video ablaze. In any case, there are some who opined that the original was superior to this, and wished to hear Himesh Reshammiya’s voice.

Karan Wahi makes a cameo is the video, yet he does not a lot other than tasting in some “Enchantment Moments” vodka. Recently, there has been a pattern of revamping mainstream old tracks, and the producers of Hate Story 4 have joined the temporary fad with their first tune video. Directed by Vishal Pandya, Hate Story 4 is a revenge thriller like its last three parts. Aside from Urvashi and Karan, the film features Ihana Dhillon, Vivan Bhathena, and Gulshan Grover.