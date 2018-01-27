The trailer for Hate Story 4 was released today. The movie stars Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi, Ilhana, Vivian Bhathena and Gulshan Grover. Just like the previous two parts, this one is also directed by Vishal Pandeya in this movie will see a revamped version of the hit ‘Aashiq banaya apne’. The movie will release on March 9, 2018, and will be Karan Wahi’s and Ilahan’s debut in the movie industry.

Urvashi was most recently seen in Great Grand Masti and has additionally completed an exceptional tune in Kaabil that starred Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam. Karan Wahi will be making his debut in Bollywood with this movie, after establishing himself in the TV industry.