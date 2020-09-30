Hathras horror: Bollywood stars condemned the Hathras rape incident and death of the 19-year-old Dalit victim on social media. Demanding justice for the Hathras rape victim, actor Preity Zinta on Wednesday said that she wants the perpetrators to be treated in the same way in which they treated the victim. The ‘Veer Zaara’ actor reacted to the brutal incident with a series of tweets and further said that the demons who committed the crime “cannot be treated like humans.” Similarly, actors Akshay Kumar and Dia Mirza on Tuesday took to their social media handles as they reacted strongly on the death of 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras.

“Angry & Frustrated!#Hathras gangrape. When will this stop?,” tweeted Akshay. He added, “Our laws & their enforcement must be so strict that the mere thought of punishment makes rapists shudder with fear! Hang the culprits.” “We forgot the Hathras victim. We failed her at every level. This is on our collective conscience,” wrote Dia Mirza on Twitter.

While actor Kangana Ranaut expressing her “immense faith,” in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday said she wants that the Hathras rapists to be executed in the same manner, in which the Priyanka Reddy’s rapists were punished. She took to Twitter to give her opinion on the case and said she wants an “emotional, instinctive and impulsive justice,” for the Hathras rapists. Priyanka Reddy was a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad who was gang-raped and murdered in November 2019.

It sounds extreme but In such cases the families of the perpetrators should also be held accountable & shamed. Only then will families teach their sons to respect women.Right now the shame & the pain is only for the victim & her family.Cases go on forever & no one cares #Hathras — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 30, 2020

The 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, died on Tuesday morning, at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi. The woman was gang-raped in Hathras on September 14, 2020, and was admitted to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. All the four accused involved on September 14 gang-rape have been arrested.