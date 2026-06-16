Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 4: Vikram Bhatt’s Horror Sequel Making It Big Crosses Rs 11 Crore

In what appears to be quite an unlikely development at the box office, horror film Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, by director Vikram Bhatt, has turned out to be the top performer amongst all the other films released on the same day. Though it didn’t receive any huge publicity before making its debut at the Indian box office, it seems to have outshined many of its rivals and thus once again established the potential of the horror genre.

Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 4

The movie, which released on June 12, 2026, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, was competing in a highly competitive market with several other movies starring popular actors and directors. However, to the astonishment of many, the movie quickly became a hit, recording the best figures for the day of release.

The horror-thriller movie raked in an estimate of ₹2.50-2.75 crore on the very first day of its release. This came as a surprise to many industry analysts due to the quiet campaign for the movie. Nonetheless, what happened afterwards was truly astounding. The good word of mouth from people in small towns helped boost its revenue over the next few days. Within five days after its premiere, Haunted 3D had already made ₹11.55 crore.

Outshining Bigger Rivals

This past weekend has seen the Hindi film industry face a battle between several films at the Hindi box office, but it has been Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past which managed to edge out the others.

Despite the efforts by director Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga failing to attract significant box-office numbers, along with Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhagya Vidhata failing to perform well despite its huge budget, it has been Vikram Bhatt’s horror movie sequel which continues to gather more steam, and takes top spot at the Hindi box office this week. The positive performance at the box office has resulted in a number of theaters upping their screening numbers due to the film’s increased popularity.

Horror Continues Its Winning Streak

The success of the film Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past is also a continuation of an emerging trend that is presently taking shape within the realm of Indian cinema. In the last one year, the performances of films from the horror genre have been nothing less than excellent, with films like Backrooms and Obsession seeing large audiences visiting cinemas. According to industry experts, moviegoers today crave immersive experiences, which is why horror movies are in a unique position to attract crowds.

Vikram Bhatt Scores Another Horror Success

By concentrating on building suspense, supernatural elements, and 3D appeal rather than simply using star power to drive the movie, Vikram Bhatt once again proves his understanding of what the horror fan wants. With its excellent opening weekend performance, it is clear that genre movies can do very well, no matter how much money goes into their production or promotion.

The success of Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past may become clearer after its first full week of showing in cinemas. However, at this point, it is already clear that it is the weekend’s biggest box office hit. Moreover, it once again proves the popularity of horror movies as one of the most reliable types of Indian cinema.

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