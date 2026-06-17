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Home > Entertainment News > Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 5: Vikram Bhatt’s Horror Sequel Goes For Steady Run Crosses Rs 15 Crore Mark

Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 5: Vikram Bhatt’s Horror Sequel Goes For Steady Run Crosses Rs 15 Crore Mark

Thanks to its strong performance in 3D and the good showings at the single screens, the movie's total box office collections have easily crossed ₹15 crores.

Haunted Box Office Collection Day 5(PHOTO: IMDB)
Haunted Box Office Collection Day 5(PHOTO: IMDB)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Wed 2026-06-17 13:11 IST

The latest horror-romance flick by Vikram Bhatt, “Haunted 3D – Echoes of the Past,” is proving to be a major hit in terms of box office performance. This movie, which is a sequel to Vikram Bhatt’s “Haunted 3D” of 2011, starring Mimoh Chakraborty in the leading role, is turning out to be a box office sensation despite lack of promotion.

Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 5

Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past cleared its first weekday test on its fifth day at the ticket sales counter. Despite facing an average drop of 39% on Mondays, the thriller has stabilized itself excellently on Day 5. As per Pinkvilla, the net collection for the film over a span of five days has crossed the ₹12 crore mark. Thanks to its strong performance in 3D and the good showings at the single screens, the movie’s total box office collections have easily crossed ₹15 crores.

According to information provided by News18, the movie has retained a whooping 4,573 shows in the theaters amid tough competition. Trade expectations for this horror drama are high since analysts believe that the movie will easily clock in ₹15 crores net box office collections in the first week.

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Outperforming the Competition

In the aftermath of the box office battle after its release on June 12, it has become clear that while there is some competition, Echoes of the Past has managed to take a commanding lead above its rivals.

With Haunted 3D maintaining its pole position in terms of box office performance and venue hold, its nearest competitor Imtiaz Ali’s period drama Main Vaapas Aaunga is now targeting the ₹10 crore mark. In the meantime, according to reports from Mint, the Kangana Ranaut starrer Bharat Bhagya Vidhata is having difficulties at the ticket counters. The film has made only half as much revenue as Haunted 3D managed on Day 5, with a resulting drop in show numbers across the country.

What’s Fueling the Success?

The surprising success of Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past indicates a trend emerging within the Indian film industry: the comeback of horror films on the big screen. With the release of other similar movies, Haunted 3D is showing just how much people are keen on going back to the theaters to have their scare fix in the form of 3D films.

With nostalgia-laden intellectual property and a devoted audience for his genre, Vikram Bhatt has definitely struck gold yet again, and is bringing the box office back from the brink of extinction.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: Who Is Santy Sharma? Rapper Who Made Headlines For CJP Remark Joining Salman Khan’s Show — Here’s What We Know

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Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 5: Vikram Bhatt’s Horror Sequel Goes For Steady Run Crosses Rs 15 Crore Mark
Tags: Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office CollectionHaunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 5mimoh chakrabortyVikram Bhatt

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Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 5: Vikram Bhatt’s Horror Sequel Goes For Steady Run Crosses Rs 15 Crore Mark
Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 5: Vikram Bhatt’s Horror Sequel Goes For Steady Run Crosses Rs 15 Crore Mark
Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 5: Vikram Bhatt’s Horror Sequel Goes For Steady Run Crosses Rs 15 Crore Mark
Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 5: Vikram Bhatt’s Horror Sequel Goes For Steady Run Crosses Rs 15 Crore Mark

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