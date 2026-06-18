Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 6: Vikram Bhatt’s Horror Sequel Earns Rs 17.31 Crore

The horror genre in Indian cinema has historically proven to be a silent goldmine, and Vikram Bhatt’s latest directorial venture, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, is cementing that legacy. Starring Mahaakshay (Mimoh) Chakraborty, the film has managed to surprise trade analysts and outpace several of its heavy-weight competitors. Despite receiving a wave of critical backlash and mixed audience reviews, the film’s theatrical run has shown immense resilience, particularly across mass-market single screens and B/C centers. By the close of its Day 6 (Wednesday), the film put up steady mid-week numbers, pushing it significantly closer to a highly profitable lifetime run.

Haunted 3D box office collection day 6

On its sixth day in theaters, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past registered a standard mid-week dip, witnessing a predictable drop compared to its rock-solid Monday and Tuesday momentum. According to trade tracking sources, the stereoscopic horror flick managed to pull in a commendable ₹1.40 crore net on Wednesday across its nationwide showcase. This steady weekday performance brings the film’s total domestic net collection to an impressive ₹14.75 crore in just six days.

To understand the film’s financial journey, it helps to look at its day-by-day trajectory. The horror sequel kicked off its box office run with a decent ₹2.50 crore net on Friday. Driven by the weekend crowd and curiosity around the 3D format, business spiked on Saturday to ₹3.25 crore net, followed by its highest single-day haul on Sunday with ₹3.60 crore net.

What truly surprised trade experts was its hold during the crucial weekday test. Both Monday and Tuesday maintained remarkably flat lines, pulling in an even ₹2.00 crore net each day, proving that the film wasn’t just a weekend wonder. Wednesday’s minor slide to ₹1.40 crore indicates a normal exhaustion of initial demand before the second weekend kicks in. Given its heavily controlled production and marketing budget of approximately ₹15 crore, the movie is practically on the verge of total budget recovery within its first week alone, guaranteeing it will comfortably sail into the “Safe Zone” and head straight toward a “Hit” status.

Dominating a Crowded Box Office Clash

What makes the performance of Haunted 3D remarkably impressive is the sheer amount of high-profile competition it faced at the ticket windows. The film arrived alongside several major releases, including Kangana Ranaut’s political drama Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Imtiaz Ali’s emotional narrative Main Vaapas Aaunga starring Diljit Dosanjh, and Manoj Bajpayee’s gritty thriller Governor: The Silent Saviour.

Furthermore, the movie faced a massive structural hurdle by missing out on screenings across a few major national multiplex chains due to pre-release distribution hassles. Yet, while its star-driven contemporary rivals struggled to fill premium urban multiplexes, Haunted 3D capitalized heavily on single screens. The nostalgia of the 2011 original franchise coupled with a lack of localized mass-market horror entertainment worked completely in its favor.

Overcoming Visual Effects Criticism

The film has not had a completely smooth ride when it comes to audience word-of-mouth. Social media platforms have been flooded with critiques regarding the movie’s visible reliance on AI-generated visuals and choppy rendering. Audiences noticed glaring technical glitches—such as a car’s license plate changing completely between consecutive cuts.

Addressing the online trolling, lead actor Mimoh Chakraborty defended the project by stating that AI was only deployed as a fallback option when certain complex 3D world-building sequences failed to deliver the desired practical results during the grueling shoot. He noted that while no film is perfect, the team balanced the technology to the best of their abilities.

Ultimately, the box office numbers prove that the general theater-going audience prioritized jump scares, theatrical 3D depth, and eerie background scores over seamless visual perfection. As the film approaches its second weekend, trade insiders project a lifetime domestic haul of well over ₹20 crore, establishing Vikram Bhatt’s low-budget horror model as a resounding commercial success once again.

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