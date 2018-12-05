Finally, the much-awaited couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in Christian style at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. Recently, the couple took to their official Instagram handle to share pictures of their lovely wedding. Although fans showered blessings on the newly-weds, the couple was also trolled for the bride's 75-foot long veil at the same time.

After much excitement, speculation and anticipation, desi girl Priyanka Chopra and videshi munda Nick Jonas got married on December 1 at Umaid Bhawan Palace Jodhpur in Christian style. To quench the thirst of her fans, Priyanka recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her wedding pictures. In just a few hours of the upload, the picture garnered over 5 million likes and numerous comments from their fans. In the pictures, the bride is looking tempting wearing a white outfit with a 75-foot long veil.

Meanwhile, Nick looks handsome, dressed in a Purple Label double-breasted tuxedo. Both Priyanka and Nick is wearing custom Ralph Lauren’s outfit which looks fabulous on the couple. The bride’s strapless column dress is well embellished with pearlescent sequins. The embroidery of the dress included significant words like – family, hope, compassion, 1st December 2018, Nicholas Jerry Jonas, Madhu & Ashok and Om Namah Shivay.

Though everyone is flooding love on the newly-wed for their lovely outfits, unfortunately, the veil part of the dress became content for the memes to flourish. After Deepika and Ranveer’s lavish wedding memes, it’s now the chance for desi girl to come in action.

Some of the memes are listed below:

priyanka chopra's veil is bigger and brighter than my future pic.twitter.com/7UhoGBz92T — b.🎄❄️ (@foutted) December 4, 2018

Another bollywood wedding where Pandit read MEMEs instead of Mantras#NickYanka pic.twitter.com/PhCHbdrBZj — yogipedia (@TheOfficialYogs) December 4, 2018

Groundsmen covering cricket pitch from Priyanka Chopra's 75ft long veil#NickYanka pic.twitter.com/oEhNNpDC7D — yogipedia (@TheOfficialYogs) December 4, 2018

Itney mein standalone building ban jati hai — Ankush Trivedi (@ankush_trivedi) December 4, 2018

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More