Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, September 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Have Learnt A Lot From Shah Rukh Khan: Ananya Panday At IIFA 2024

Ananya Panday shared her admiration for superstar Shah Rukh Khan and recalled the most memorable moment of her life when SRK called her after the release of 'Student of the Year 2'.

Have Learnt A Lot From Shah Rukh Khan: Ananya Panday At IIFA 2024

Ananya Panday shared her admiration for superstar Shah Rukh Khan and recalled the most memorable moment of her life when SRK called her after the release of ‘Student of the Year 2’.

While speaking to the media at the IIFA Awards 2024, she said, “He (Shahrukh Khan) has watched most of my work but he called me after Student of the Year 2. We had a long chat and that felt really nice… Growing up, I have observed everything about him. More than an actor, I have learnt a lot from him as a human being also…he has this personality where he makes everyone feel so special..”

MUST READ | ‘Devara’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Jr NTR’’s Film Earns Rs 40 Crore

Ananya Panday stunned everyone with her performance at the gala night in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, talking about her work front, Ananya after entertaining the audience with her series ‘Call Me Bae’, is now all set to surprise her fans with another captivating performance in Vikramaditya Motwane’s directorial ‘CTRL’. The film will be out on Netflix on October 4.

At the IIFA Awards 2024, King Khan enthralled the audience with his hosting. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who never misses the chance to steal hearts with his charm and presence, made sure to make his co-hosts Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar shake their legs to his hit song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’.

The trio surely added “triple the charm, triple the fun” on the stage at the IIFA Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

The three-day celebration kicked off on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industries–Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

IIFA 2024 will  conclude on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.

ALSO READ | Meryl Streep To Play A Matriarch In ‘The Corrections’

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Ananya Panday bollywood iifa 2024 Shah Rukh Khan

Also Read

Hurricane Helene Ravages Southeastern U.S.: 64 Lives Lost

Hurricane Helene Ravages Southeastern U.S.: 64 Lives Lost

Sharad Pawar: Maha Vikas Aghadi To Finalize Seat Sharing Soon

Sharad Pawar: Maha Vikas Aghadi To Finalize Seat Sharing Soon

Jaipur Police Registers FIR In Connection With Lawrence Bishnoi’s Interview

Jaipur Police Registers FIR In Connection With Lawrence Bishnoi’s Interview

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout | NewsX Exclusive

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout...

Will Stay Alive Till PM Modi Is Removed From Power: Kharge

Will Stay Alive Till PM Modi Is Removed From Power: Kharge

Entertainment

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout | NewsX Exclusive

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout

IIFA 2024: Rekha Turns Back The Clock With Her Stunning 20-Minute Performance | Photos

IIFA 2024: Rekha Turns Back The Clock With Her Stunning 20-Minute Performance | Photos

Diljit Dosanjh Introduces Mother, Sister At Manchester Concert

Diljit Dosanjh Introduces Mother, Sister At Manchester Concert

IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Meets And Greets Fans In Dubai | Photos

IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Meets And Greets Fans In Dubai | Photos

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ To Re-Release In Theatres? Kabir Khan Reveals

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ To Re-Release In Theatres? Kabir Khan Reveals

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox