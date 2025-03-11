‘Have Mercy On Me’: Ranveer Singh Begs As Deepika Padukone Drops Stunning Pictures From Paris Fashion Week 2025

Home
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
As soon as the clock struck midnight on March 11 in India, Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone delighted her fans with a set of glamorous photos on Instagram. The pictures instantly grabbed attention, with admirers showering her with praise for her impeccable fashion sense and elegance.

A Louis Vuitton Masterpiece in Paris

Deepika Padukone, who is the first Indian House Ambassador for the luxury brand Louis Vuitton, shared exclusive snapshots from her Parisian fashion outing. The actress exuded sophistication in a beige oversized blazer dress from Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2025 collection. The outfit, featuring puffed shoulders, a double white collar, and a structured silhouette, perfectly complemented her graceful persona.

Styled by celebrity fashion expert Shaleena Nathani, Deepika completed her high-fashion look with an oversized white hat, black leather gloves, a statement handbag, sheer black stockings, and pointed black pumps. Her chic ensemble further solidified her status as a global fashion icon.

Ranveer Singh’s Reaction to Deepika’s Photos

Among the thousands of comments flooding in, one that stood out was from her husband, actor Ranveer Singh. He couldn’t help but admire her look and commented, “Lord have mercy on me,” showcasing his admiration for Deepika’s breathtaking appearance.

A Love Story That Continues to Captivate Fans

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been one of Bollywood’s most beloved couples since their fairy-tale wedding in November 2018. The couple tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony at Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy, overlooking the serene waters of the famous lake.

Adding to their bliss, Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, a daughter named Dua, in September 2024. The name “Dua” translates to “prayer,” symbolizing a beautiful new chapter in their lives.

Hollywood Stars Join the Paris Fashion Extravaganza

Deepika was not the only star at the grand event. The Paris Fashion Week 2025 attracted numerous Hollywood A-listers, including Jessica Alba, Emma Stone, and Ana de Armas. Other notable attendees included Alicia Vikander, Katie Holmes, and Sophie Turner, making it a global celebration of style and glamour.

Bollywood Reacts to Deepika’s Paris Look

Deepika’s striking photos against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower garnered reactions from Bollywood celebrities and social media users alike.

Veteran actress Revathy, along with stars like Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra, Nimrat Kaur, Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha, Karan Johar, and Varun Dhawan, liked her photos, appreciating her elegant style. Young Bollywood talents like Rasha Thadani, Shanaya Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria also expressed their admiration.

Social media influencer Orry humorously commented, “What’s that ?? A hat ?? A crazy funky junky hat.” Choreographer Karishma Chavan hailed Deepika’s fashion sense, writing, “All hail the queen.”

Fans couldn’t stop raving about Deepika’s grace. One user exclaimed, “Elegance at its finest, ma’am. Stunning!” Another commented, “Mumma is unstoppable.” A third admirer remarked, “The flavour she adds is totally intriguing always.”

With each appearance, Deepika Padukone continues to redefine elegance, and her Parisian fashion moment is yet another testament to her enduring charm and influence in the world of glamour.

