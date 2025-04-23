Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • ‘Have Some Shame’, Internet Tells Vaani Kapoor As She Promotes New Movie With Pakistani Actor Fawad Khan Amid Pahalgam Attack

‘Have Some Shame’, Internet Tells Vaani Kapoor As She Promotes New Movie With Pakistani Actor Fawad Khan Amid Pahalgam Attack

Directed by Aarti S. Bagdi, Abir Gulaal is scheduled for release on May 9, 2025. Marketed as a cross-border love story, the film has been mired in controversy since the announcement of Fawad Khan’s involvement.

‘Have Some Shame’, Internet Tells Vaani Kapoor As She Promotes New Movie With Pakistani Actor Fawad Khan Amid Pahalgam Attack

A still from Abir Gulaal


In the wake of the devastating attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 28 innocent tourists, social media users across India are fiercely criticizing the release of Abir Gulaal. The film’s Indo-Pak casting—particularly the inclusion of Pakistani star Fawad Khan—has triggered demands for a nationwide boycott.

The timing of the film’s promotional activities, coinciding with national mourning, has only intensified public anger.

Social Media Calls for Ban on Pakistani Artists

Outraged users have flooded platforms like X (formerly Twitter) with fierce condemnation. One user wrote, “After this brutal attack, no Pakistani actor should be allowed to work in India. We need to stand united.”

Another posted, “Vaani Kapoor, read the room. This movie should not see the light of day in Indian theatres.” Another user said, “Shameless sadakchap Bollywood trash still promoting Paki actor film. Have some shame.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Additional comments took direct aim at the film’s cast, with one saying, “Vaani, having height doesn’t mean you have a backbone.” Another questioned, “Will Fawad Khan speak up and condemn the attack on innocent Indian tourists?”

Film’s Release in Jeopardy as Sentiment Turns Hostile

Directed by Aarti S. Bagdi, Abir Gulaal is scheduled for release on May 9, 2025. Marketed as a cross-border love story, the film has been mired in controversy since the announcement of Fawad Khan’s involvement.

The recent terror attack has only deepened the discontent, with many questioning the film industry’s stance on Indo-Pak collaborations during such volatile times.

This situation is reminiscent of the 2016 controversy surrounding Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which also featured Fawad Khan. Following the Uri attack, that film faced major resistance, sparking widespread debate about banning Pakistani artists from Indian cinema.

Silence from Cast and Crew Amid Escalating Tensions

As of now, neither Vaani Kapoor nor Fawad Khan has issued a statement addressing the growing uproar. With the public demanding accountability and action, the pressure is building on the cast and crew to respond.

With nationwide sentiments running high and demands for a boycott gaining momentum, the release of Abir Gulaal in Indian theatres is now uncertain. Whether the filmmakers will address the controversy or alter release plans remains to be seen.

ALSO READ: Pahalgam: How This Professor Saved His Life After Reciting Islamic Verse After Terrorists Shot Multiple People In The Head

Filed under

fawad khan Pahalgam Terror Attack Vaani Kapoor

Salman Khan

Salman Khan, Who Once Dubbed Kashmir As Heaven, Says ‘Kashmir Turning Into Hell’ Post Pahalgam...
Taliban Government In Afg

What Did The Taliban Government In Afghanistan Say About The Horrific Pahalgam Terror Attack?
Canada PM Mark Carney

Canada The Only G7 Nation Silent on Pahalgam Terror Attack That Claimed 28 Lives
A still from Abir Gulaal

‘Have Some Shame’, Internet Tells Vaani Kapoor As She Promotes New Movie With Pakistani Actor...
Professor Debashish Bhatt

Pahalgam: How This Professor Saved His Life After Reciting Islamic Verse After Terrorists Shot Multiple...
MEA briefs media after Pa

‘Attack Came After Peaceful Elections, Development In J&K’: MEA On Pahalgam Terror Attack
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Salman Khan, Who Once Dubbed Kashmir As Heaven, Says ‘Kashmir Turning Into Hell’ Post Pahalgam Attack

Salman Khan, Who Once Dubbed Kashmir As Heaven, Says ‘Kashmir Turning Into Hell’ Post Pahalgam...

What Did The Taliban Government In Afghanistan Say About The Horrific Pahalgam Terror Attack?

What Did The Taliban Government In Afghanistan Say About The Horrific Pahalgam Terror Attack?

Canada The Only G7 Nation Silent on Pahalgam Terror Attack That Claimed 28 Lives

Canada The Only G7 Nation Silent on Pahalgam Terror Attack That Claimed 28 Lives

Pahalgam: How This Professor Saved His Life After Reciting Islamic Verse After Terrorists Shot Multiple People In The Head

Pahalgam: How This Professor Saved His Life After Reciting Islamic Verse After Terrorists Shot Multiple...

‘Attack Came After Peaceful Elections, Development In J&K’: MEA On Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘Attack Came After Peaceful Elections, Development In J&K’: MEA On Pahalgam Terror Attack

Entertainment

Salman Khan, Who Once Dubbed Kashmir As Heaven, Says ‘Kashmir Turning Into Hell’ Post Pahalgam Attack

Salman Khan, Who Once Dubbed Kashmir As Heaven, Says ‘Kashmir Turning Into Hell’ Post Pahalgam

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Pahalgam Terror Attack: ‘Words Fail To Express Sadness And Anger’

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Pahalgam Terror Attack: ‘Words Fail To Express Sadness And Anger’

Who Is Sajal Malik? Pakistani TikToker’s Alleged Private Video Gets Leaked Featuring Her In A Compromising Position

Who Is Sajal Malik? Pakistani TikToker’s Alleged Private Video Gets Leaked Featuring Her In A

Who Was Lalit Manchanda? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor, 48, Dies By Suicide At His Home In Meerut

Who Was Lalit Manchanda? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor, 48, Dies By Suicide At

Is Justin Bieber Secretly A Member Of A Cult? Singer’s Longtime Friend Makes A Shocking Claim Amid His Mental Health Rumours

Is Justin Bieber Secretly A Member Of A Cult? Singer’s Longtime Friend Makes A Shocking

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After