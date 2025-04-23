‘Have Some Shame’, Internet Tells Vaani Kapoor As She Promotes New Movie With Pakistani Actor Fawad Khan Amid Pahalgam Attack

Directed by Aarti S. Bagdi, Abir Gulaal is scheduled for release on May 9, 2025. Marketed as a cross-border love story, the film has been mired in controversy since the announcement of Fawad Khan’s involvement.

In the wake of the devastating attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 28 innocent tourists, social media users across India are fiercely criticizing the release of Abir Gulaal. The film’s Indo-Pak casting—particularly the inclusion of Pakistani star Fawad Khan—has triggered demands for a nationwide boycott.

The timing of the film’s promotional activities, coinciding with national mourning, has only intensified public anger.

Social Media Calls for Ban on Pakistani Artists

Outraged users have flooded platforms like X (formerly Twitter) with fierce condemnation. One user wrote, “After this brutal attack, no Pakistani actor should be allowed to work in India. We need to stand united.”

Another posted, “Vaani Kapoor, read the room. This movie should not see the light of day in Indian theatres.” Another user said, “Shameless sadakchap Bollywood trash still promoting Paki actor film. Have some shame.”

Additional comments took direct aim at the film’s cast, with one saying, “Vaani, having height doesn’t mean you have a backbone.” Another questioned, “Will Fawad Khan speak up and condemn the attack on innocent Indian tourists?”

Film’s Release in Jeopardy as Sentiment Turns Hostile

The recent terror attack has only deepened the discontent, with many questioning the film industry’s stance on Indo-Pak collaborations during such volatile times.

This situation is reminiscent of the 2016 controversy surrounding Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which also featured Fawad Khan. Following the Uri attack, that film faced major resistance, sparking widespread debate about banning Pakistani artists from Indian cinema.

Silence from Cast and Crew Amid Escalating Tensions

As of now, neither Vaani Kapoor nor Fawad Khan has issued a statement addressing the growing uproar. With the public demanding accountability and action, the pressure is building on the cast and crew to respond.

With nationwide sentiments running high and demands for a boycott gaining momentum, the release of Abir Gulaal in Indian theatres is now uncertain. Whether the filmmakers will address the controversy or alter release plans remains to be seen.

