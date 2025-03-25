Have You Seen Actor Manoj Bharathiraja’s Daughters? See Photos Of The Late Actor’s Family

Tamil actor and director Manoj Bharathiraja, son of veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja, passed away at 48 due to a heart attack. His wife and daughters are mourning his loss.

The Tamil film industry is mourning the untimely demise of actor-director Manoj Bharathiraja, who suffered a fatal heart attack. He had recently undergone open-heart surgery and was recovering at home when he collapsed around 6 PM today. His sudden passing has left his family, friends, and fans in deep sorrow.

Manoj Bharathiraja’s Wife and Daughters

Manoj Bharathiraja was married to actress Nandana, whom he met during the filming of Saathuriyan. Their love story blossomed on set, and they eventually tied the knot. The couple has two daughters, Mathivadhani and Arthika.

Mathivadhani , the elder daughter, is passionate about filmmaking and aspires to follow in the footsteps of her legendary grandfather, Bharathiraja.

Following Manoj’s tragic passing, photos of him with his beloved wife and daughters have been circulating on social media, as fans remember his family moments.

A Career That Started as an Actor and Evolved into Directing

Though many expected him to become a director like his father, Manoj made his acting debut in Taj Mahal (1999), which was directed by Bharathiraja. Despite mixed reviews, the film gave him recognition, leading to roles in movies like Kadal Pookkal, Varushamellam Vasantham, Alli Arjuna, Eera Nilam, Samudhiram, and Annakkodi.

In later years, he shifted to supporting roles and eventually became a director, releasing Margazhi Thingal in 2023, which focused on village love and social issues.

A Sudden Loss That Shook Tamil Cinema

Manoj Bharathiraja’s passing has left a deep impact on Tamil cinema. His family, especially his wife and daughters, are grieving this immense loss. Fans and celebrities have been sharing emotional tributes, and old photos of Manoj with his family are now going viral online.