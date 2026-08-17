Hayden Panettiere Dies At 36; ‘Nashville’ Star Leaves Behind 11-Year-Old Daughter

Hayden Panettiere, the American actress best known for Heroes and Nashville, has died at 36, ABC News reported Sunday, citing her representative. Her death was also confirmed to CNN by her representative. The circumstances surrounding her death are unknown. ABC was the first to report the news.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her – and to the millions who watched her on screen,” her representative told ABC News. Her father, Skip Panettiere, shared the same statement with CNN through the representative.

Hayden Panettiere rose to fame through Heroes and Nashville

Panettiere became widely known as Claire Bennet, the self-healing cheerleader in Heroes, and later played young country music star Juliette Barnes in Nashville. Her film credits included Scream 4, where she played Kirby Reed, as well as I Love You Beth Cooper and Remember the Titans. She returned as Kirby in the sixth Scream film years later.

Hayden Panettiere spoke openly about addiction and recovery

The actress had publicly discussed addiction and released her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, earlier this year. The book reflected on her childhood as a star, postpartum depression, addiction, recovery and domestic abuse.

“I could relate to a lot of those storylines like the alcoholism and postpartum depression. They hit close to home,” Hayden Panettiere told People in 2022.

Hayden Panettiere leaves behind 11-year-old daughter

She also revealed that she had once been hospitalised with jaundice and doctors told her that her liver was “going to give out.” Panettiere is survived by her 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, whom she shares with ex-partner Wladimir Klitschko, the Ukrainian former professional boxer.

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