HBO’s Harry Potter Reboot Advances in Casting Process, Series Might Have Found Its Snape & McGonagall

HBO's upcoming Harry Potter television reboot is inching closer to reality, with the network reportedly in the final stages of casting two pivotal roles—Professor Minerva McGonagall and Professor Severus Snape. The anticipated adaptation aims to strike a balance between honoring the original film legacy and introducing fresh faces to the wizarding world.

HBO’s much-anticipated Harry Potter television adaptation is moving forward, with the network reportedly in the final stages of casting two iconic characters—Professor Minerva McGonagall and Professor Severus Snape. Originally portrayed by the late Maggie Smith and Alan Rickman in the film franchise, the roles present a significant challenge for the network as it seeks to honor the legacy of the beloved series.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Final Stages of Casting Negotiations Including McGonagall and Snape

According to Deadline, HBO is negotiating with Janet McTeer and Paapa Essiedu to take on the roles of McGonagall and Snape, respectively. The outlet previously reported in December 2024 that the network had been eyeing Essiedu for Snape, indicating that discussions between HBO and the actor’s representatives have progressed smoothly.

If finalized, McTeer would bring her extensive experience to the role of Professor McGonagall, a character known for her wisdom and stern demeanor. Meanwhile, Essiedu, at 34 years old, would be two decades younger than Rickman was when he first portrayed Snape in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in 2001. Essiedu’s casting could align with the character’s backstory, as Snape was a contemporary of Harry Potter’s parents during their time at Hogwarts.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rising Talent for a New Generation

Essiedu has built a strong reputation in recent years with standout performances in Michaela Coel’s critically acclaimed series I May Destroy You and Alex Garland’s film Men. His potential casting reflects HBO’s apparent commitment to bringing fresh talent to the adaptation, while staying true to the characters’ histories.

The news follows the recent announcement that John Lithgow will portray Albus Dumbledore in the reboot. Lithgow’s casting has sparked debate among fans due to his American nationality and his outspoken support for the LGBTQIA+ community—particularly after his role in the 2014 film Love is Strange, where he played a gay character.

The series has also faced scrutiny for the involvement of J.K. Rowling as an executive producer. Rowling’s public comments regarding transgender issues over the past five years have drawn significant backlash, creating further controversy around the project.

Also Read: Is Tom Cruise, 62, Planning To Make Ana De Armas, 36, As His Scientology Bride?