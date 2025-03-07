Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Live Tv
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • HBO’s Harry Potter Reboot Advances in Casting Process, Series Might Have Found Its Snape & McGonagall

HBO’s Harry Potter Reboot Advances in Casting Process, Series Might Have Found Its Snape & McGonagall

HBO's upcoming Harry Potter television reboot is inching closer to reality, with the network reportedly in the final stages of casting two pivotal roles—Professor Minerva McGonagall and Professor Severus Snape. The anticipated adaptation aims to strike a balance between honoring the original film legacy and introducing fresh faces to the wizarding world.

HBO’s Harry Potter Reboot Advances in Casting Process, Series Might Have Found Its Snape & McGonagall

HBO's Harry Potter reboot nears casting finalization for McGonagall and Snape, bringing fresh talent to the beloved wizarding world.


HBO’s much-anticipated Harry Potter television adaptation is moving forward, with the network reportedly in the final stages of casting two iconic characters—Professor Minerva McGonagall and Professor Severus Snape. Originally portrayed by the late Maggie Smith and Alan Rickman in the film franchise, the roles present a significant challenge for the network as it seeks to honor the legacy of the beloved series.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Final Stages of Casting Negotiations Including McGonagall and Snape

According to Deadline, HBO is negotiating with Janet McTeer and Paapa Essiedu to take on the roles of McGonagall and Snape, respectively. The outlet previously reported in December 2024 that the network had been eyeing Essiedu for Snape, indicating that discussions between HBO and the actor’s representatives have progressed smoothly.

If finalized, McTeer would bring her extensive experience to the role of Professor McGonagall, a character known for her wisdom and stern demeanor. Meanwhile, Essiedu, at 34 years old, would be two decades younger than Rickman was when he first portrayed Snape in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in 2001. Essiedu’s casting could align with the character’s backstory, as Snape was a contemporary of Harry Potter’s parents during their time at Hogwarts.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rising Talent for a New Generation

Essiedu has built a strong reputation in recent years with standout performances in Michaela Coel’s critically acclaimed series I May Destroy You and Alex Garland’s film Men. His potential casting reflects HBO’s apparent commitment to bringing fresh talent to the adaptation, while staying true to the characters’ histories.

The news follows the recent announcement that John Lithgow will portray Albus Dumbledore in the reboot. Lithgow’s casting has sparked debate among fans due to his American nationality and his outspoken support for the LGBTQIA+ community—particularly after his role in the 2014 film Love is Strange, where he played a gay character.

The series has also faced scrutiny for the involvement of J.K. Rowling as an executive producer. Rowling’s public comments regarding transgender issues over the past five years have drawn significant backlash, creating further controversy around the project.

Also Read: Is Tom Cruise, 62, Planning To Make Ana De Armas, 36, As His Scientology Bride?

Filed under

harry potter hbo

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Crypto Summit: Key Attendees And Expectations Explained

Crypto Summit: Key Attendees And Expectations Explained

What Will Happen To Student Loan System As Trump Administration Plans To Dismantle Education Department?

What Will Happen To Student Loan System As Trump Administration Plans To Dismantle Education Department?

Trump Punishes Columbia University, Cancels $400 Million Federal Grants Over Alleged Anti-Semitism Inaction

Trump Punishes Columbia University, Cancels $400 Million Federal Grants Over Alleged Anti-Semitism Inaction

Trump Says Taiwan Stole Chip Business From US, Renews Attack On CHIPS Act

Trump Says Taiwan Stole Chip Business From US, Renews Attack On CHIPS Act

ChatGPT Says This Indian State Has the Best-Looking Men: Check Out the Full List Here

ChatGPT Says This Indian State Has the Best-Looking Men: Check Out the Full List Here

Entertainment

Netflix’s Nadaaniyan Twitter Reviews: Movie Fails To Impress Viewers, Mixed Reactions For Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut

Netflix’s Nadaaniyan Twitter Reviews: Movie Fails To Impress Viewers, Mixed Reactions For Ibrahim Ali Khan’s

‘Since The Internet Is Having Fun I Decided To Join In’: Varun Dhawan’s Hilarious Participation In This Viral Trend | Watch

‘Since The Internet Is Having Fun I Decided To Join In’: Varun Dhawan’s Hilarious Participation

Acclaimed Chinese Director Jia Zhangke Set To Venture Into Film Distribution; Launches Unknown Pleasures Pictures

Acclaimed Chinese Director Jia Zhangke Set To Venture Into Film Distribution; Launches Unknown Pleasures Pictures

Veteran Actor Vyjayanthimala Passes Away? Son Refutes Rumours; Says ‘She Is In Good Health’

Veteran Actor Vyjayanthimala Passes Away? Son Refutes Rumours; Says ‘She Is In Good Health’

Who Was Carl Dean? Legendary Country Music Star Dolly Parton Dedicates New Song To Husband

Who Was Carl Dean? Legendary Country Music Star Dolly Parton Dedicates New Song To Husband

Lifestyle

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR