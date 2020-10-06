The Bombay High Court dismissed the Rs 1.1 crore defamation suit filed by actress Richa Chadha against actress Payal Ghosh and the other two till October 7. This has been done by the court for not giving notice to the respondents.

The Bombay High Court has deferred the defamation suit filed by actor Richa Chadha against Payal Ghosh and others till October 7.The court deferred the proceedings as the defendants had not been served notices. Chadha had filed the defamation suit against Ghosh, Aamoda Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd, critic Kamaal R Khan, and another respondent named John Doe/Ashok Kumar for allegedly defaming her in the alleged rape case against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap by Ghosh.

Chadha has filed the suit over recording, displaying and sharing an interview by Ghosh in connection with her charges against the well-known filmmaker.She has alleged that the acts have resulted in “tarninshing her reputation” and “subjected her to immense humiliation, ridicule, unwanted speculation, harassment, harsh public scrutiny and loss of business opportunities and goodwill thereby causing tremendous stress and mental agony.”

She is, therefore, seeking Rs 1.10 crores in damages collectively from the defendants.

Meanwhile, Kashyap has vehemently denied any such incident as alleged by Payal Ghosh and sought severe action against the actress for “misusing” the criminal justice system, his lawyer said on Friday.Ghosh had last month filed an FIR against Anurag Kashyap accusing him of sexually assaulting her. Kashyap had later appeared before the Versova police station in Mumbai for questioning in the matter.

Bombay High Court defers the Rs 1.1 crores defamation suit filed by actor Richa Chadha against actor Payal Ghosh and others, in connection with the alleged sexual assault against actor Payal Ghosh, till 7th October as respondents were not served notices. pic.twitter.com/4csiutmxA0 — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020

ALSO READ: 25 years of lights, camera, action: Bobby Deol pens heartfelt note expressing gratitude

ALSO READ: Bell Bottom teaser: Akshay Kumar takes you back to the 80s