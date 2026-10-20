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Home > Entertainment News > ‘He Didn’t Show Up That Day’: Tiger Shroff Shooters ‘Visited’ Football Ground Before Firing — What CCTV Revealed

‘He Didn’t Show Up That Day’: Tiger Shroff Shooters ‘Visited’ Football Ground Before Firing — What CCTV Revealed

CCTV footage and call data records reportedly show that the men accused of firing at Tiger Shroff visited his Juhu football ground a week before the October 18 attack.

‘He Didn’t Show Up That Day’: Tiger Shroff Shooters 'Visited' Football Ground Before Firing — What CCTV Revealed (Image: X)
‘He Didn’t Show Up That Day’: Tiger Shroff Shooters 'Visited' Football Ground Before Firing — What CCTV Revealed (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-10-20 11:30 IST

The men accused of opening fire at actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai allegedly visited the same football ground a week before the October 18 shooting, but the actor was not there that Sunday, according to details from the ongoing police investigation. CCTV footage and call data records reportedly show that the three men were at the location on October 11 as well, prompting investigators to suspect that the attack may have been planned in advance.

The development has brought Tiger’s regular Sunday football routine into focus. Police suspect the alleged shooters knew about his visits to Pushpa Narsee Ground in Juhu and may have been waiting for an opportunity to target him.

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According to a report by The Indian Express, an officer said investigators believe the men may have come to the ground on October 11 intending to attack the actor but left when he did not turn up. This remains a police suspicion, and the investigation is continuing.

What Did CCTV Show Before The Tiger Shroff Firing?

The October 18 footage reportedly shows the three men arriving near the ground at around 4:30 pm. According to the report, they repeatedly walked towards the gate and looked inside, apparently checking whether Tiger was present. The actor reportedly emerged at around 7 pm, when the gunmen opened fire as he was leaving the area in his car. Police suspect the men had been waiting for him for a considerable period.

Investigators are also examining whether other people could have been monitoring Tiger’s movements and alerting the alleged shooters. However, the possibility of additional people being involved remains under investigation. The earlier visit on October 11 has become a significant part of the probe because it may help investigators establish whether the men had studied the location and the actor’s routine before the shooting.

Why Was Tiger Shroff’s Sunday Routine Under Scrutiny?

A friend who was with Tiger at the ground on October 18 said that the actor regularly visited Pushpa Narsee Ground to play football between 5 pm and 7 pm on Sundays. The friend said Tiger rarely missed a Sunday game. That routine is now relevant to the investigation because police suspect the attackers may have known when he was likely to be at the ground.

If investigators establish that the men deliberately visited the location on multiple occasions, the footage could help them reconstruct the alleged preparation for the attack. Police are also examining call data records alongside CCTV footage to piece together the suspects’ movements. The available details do not, however, establish exactly how the men allegedly learnt about Tiger’s schedule or whether anyone provided them with information.

What Happened When The Shots Were Fired?

According to the FIR details cited in the report, Tiger’s driver, Firdous Ibrahim Baloch, was driving the actor in a BMW when two gunmen allegedly opened fire as the vehicle turned after exiting the ground. A third man was reportedly waiting on a motorcycle. Baloch sustained a bullet injury to his left wrist, with the bullet lodged in his forearm, and also fractured a finger, according to the complaint. People at the ground initially mistook the gunshots for firecrackers because crackers had reportedly been set off shortly before the shooting to celebrate a birthday.

The friend said people soon began shouting that Tiger and his driver had been targeted. He rushed outside and saw the actor moving into the driver’s seat before driving away. Tiger then took Baloch to Santacruz Police Station, after which they were taken to Nanavati Hospital.

What Happens Next In The Investigation?

The alleged October 11 visit could help police establish whether the shooting was preceded by surveillance of the ground and the actor’s movements. Investigators are examining CCTV footage and call data records as they reconstruct the events leading up to the attack. Three suspects were subsequently arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, according to reports on the case. Police are continuing to investigate the alleged motive and whether anyone else helped track the actor or coordinate the attack.

For now, the central question is whether the earlier visit was part of a deliberate attempt to target Tiger Shroff or whether the evidence will point to a different sequence of events. The investigation will need to establish the suspects’ intentions and any wider involvement.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff Firing Case: ‘He Came Home On The 13th…’ Here’s What The Minor’s Father Said After His Arrest

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‘He Didn’t Show Up That Day’: Tiger Shroff Shooters ‘Visited’ Football Ground Before Firing — What CCTV Revealed
Tags: Bollywoodcctv footageentertainment newsFiring CaseMumbai crimetiger shroff

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‘He Didn’t Show Up That Day’: Tiger Shroff Shooters ‘Visited’ Football Ground Before Firing — What CCTV Revealed

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‘He Didn’t Show Up That Day’: Tiger Shroff Shooters ‘Visited’ Football Ground Before Firing — What CCTV Revealed
‘He Didn’t Show Up That Day’: Tiger Shroff Shooters ‘Visited’ Football Ground Before Firing — What CCTV Revealed
‘He Didn’t Show Up That Day’: Tiger Shroff Shooters ‘Visited’ Football Ground Before Firing — What CCTV Revealed
‘He Didn’t Show Up That Day’: Tiger Shroff Shooters ‘Visited’ Football Ground Before Firing — What CCTV Revealed
‘He Didn’t Show Up That Day’: Tiger Shroff Shooters ‘Visited’ Football Ground Before Firing — What CCTV Revealed

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