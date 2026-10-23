‘He Is My Lucky Charm’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Praises CM Vijay, Recalls Their 3 Hit Films — Here’s What She Said

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has praised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, calling him her “lucky charm” while recalling their association in three successful Tamil films. The actor spoke about her former co-star on Celebrity MasterChef Tamil, where she also praised his work ethic and reflected on his decision to leave cinema for politics.

The remarks came during the show’s Hero vs Villain challenge. When host RJ Vijay asked Samantha about her favourite star, she spoke warmly about the actor-turned-politician and recalled their collaborations in Kaththi (2014), Theri (2016) and Mersal (2017).

“He is my lucky charm. I worked with him in three superhits,” Samantha said, referring to the three films they made together.

The comment has brought their on-screen pairing back into focus, particularly as Vijay now holds a position far removed from the film sets where the two actors previously worked together.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Recalls Working With Vijay In 3 Films

Vijay and Samantha appeared together in three Tamil movies within a span of four years. Their collaborations started with the movie Kaththi, which was directed by AR Murugadoss, and later went on to Atlee’s Theri and Mersal. In 2014, Kaththi had Vijay in a double role, with Samantha as the heroine. This was followed by Theri in 2016, an action thriller, which was also directed by Atlee. Mersal is the third film where Vijay and Samantha collaborated, and again, this one was directed by Atlee in 2017.

All the three movies were commercially successful and are among the best films in the filmography of Vijay. These movies are a special part of the career of Samantha in Tamil films as well. When she calls Vijay “lucky charm,” she refers to the fact that all three movies they have done together are commercially successful.

What Did Samantha Say About Vijay’s Political Journey?

Beyond their films, Samantha also spoke about Vijay’s transition from the entertainment industry to public life. She described him as an inspiration and praised the effort she believes he has put into his new role. “He is an inspiration as a person,” she said, referring to his decision to move into politics despite having an established career and a large following in cinema. Samantha also highlighted the scale of the decision, pointing to the challenge of stepping away from a successful profession to take on the responsibilities of leadership.

“Walking away from cinema at the peak of one’s career to enter politics is not an easy decision,” she said.

She further remarked that Vijay had entered politics at the right time. Her comments reflect her personal view of his career transition rather than an assessment of his political performance or governance. Vijay entered politics in 2024 when he launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). After years as one of Tamil cinema’s leading stars, he moved away from acting to pursue a political career. He was sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in May 2026.

Vijay And Samantha’s Association Beyond Cinema

The latest remarks of Samantha come soon after she publicly lauded Vijay when meeting with him at Chennai in June 2026. On that occasion, she posted pictures from their meeting and expressed how she felt about him being destined for something more than his on-screen fame. Samantha had previously talked about the kind of courage it takes to move away from one’s known career into another.

Her comments on Celebrity MasterChef Tamil revisit that theme, this time alongside a more personal recollection of their work together in films. Samantha is currently associated with Celebrity MasterChef Tamil, which airs on Sony VIZHA and streams on Sony LIV. The cooking reality show brings together familiar personalities from the Tamil entertainment industry for culinary challenges. Her appearance on the programme has offered viewers glimpses of her personal memories and professional relationships, with her latest remarks bringing her former co-star Vijay into the conversation once again.

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