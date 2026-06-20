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Home > Entertainment News > ‘He Is Not God’: Kala Hiran Director Fires Back at Salman Khan Amid Ongoing Controversy

‘He Is Not God’: Kala Hiran Director Fires Back at Salman Khan Amid Ongoing Controversy

The cinematic showdown over Jani Firefox Films' upcoming release, Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, escalated as director Bharat S. Shrinate publicly defended his creative freedom against Salman Khan’s personality rights lawsuit. Following a crucial procedural win where the Delhi High Court refused to grant an immediate interim stay, the filmmakers rejected claims that public facts or lookalike traits can be legally patented.

Salman Khan Kala Hiran Case, Image Credits- X/@BeingSalmanKhan and @AmitJaniIND
Salman Khan Kala Hiran Case, Image Credits- X/@BeingSalmanKhan and @AmitJaniIND

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sat 2026-06-20 14:33 IST

Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, which is set to release later in the year has become a controversial film even before releasing. After Bollywood megastar Salman Khan filed an urgent petition for an interim stay against the film at the Delhi High Court, the director of the movie, Bharat S. Shrinate, came out strongly defending his artistic freedom.

According to Shrinate, neither the legal challenge mounted by the actor nor his fame will stop him from exercising his freedom of expression. Shrinate went on to say that it is not true that the superstar is the only person who owns the rights to the information in the public domain or accessories.

“He Cannot Stop Me”: Director Rejects Bollywood’s Godfather Culture

Directly in response to the legal notice and case of violation of personality rights issued against him by Salman Khan’s lawyers, the director Bharat S. Shrinate announced that he will not give in to corporate pressure or star power.

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“Salman Khan isn’t God. He isn’t my godfather. He can’t stop me,” Shrinate stated aggressively. “A lot of planning and research goes into writing and making a film. And we’ve been planning to make this film for years. Ek jhatke mein legal notice bhejna matlab saari mehnat ko rok dena (Sending a legal notice in one snap means halting all our hard work).”

The director asked the actor to first watch the film and then make judgments or use litigation to block the production house.

The Blue Bracelet Debate: Filmmakers Defence Visual Similarities

One of the main anchors of Salman Khan’s case is a promotional teaser for the movie, where a character by the name of “Ayaan Khan” appears, played by the actor Kashif Iqbal Khan. It is the style of the character’s look, body position, and presence of an iconic silver-blue bracelet which looks like nothing but the same one owned by Salman Khan and worn by him throughout his acting career.

The director, on the other hand, ridiculed the idea that the bracelet was exclusive property of the actor.

  • The Patent Argument: “If Salman feels that he alone can wear the bracelet, then he can patent it. That bracelet should not be available anywhere else in the world,” said the director.

  • Natural Resemblance: The filmmaker denied the fact that prosthetics were used to make a lookalike appearance, saying that the actor Kashif Iqbal resembled the superstar naturally and noting, “I can’t help how he looks.”

Delhi High Court Refuses Immediate Relief To Salman Khan

The vacation bench of Delhi High Court, headed by Justice Madhu Jain, formally refused to grant interim stay on the release of the movie’s trailer, teaser, and finally movie itself in the form of a plea filed by Salman Khan.

Salman Khan’s senior lawyer Sandeep Sethi vehemently stated in the court that filmmakers had no right to exploit the life and experiences of the actor for profit purposes. On the other hand, it was argued that the film in question was made entirely on the basis of publicly available facts and mostly concerned the issue of protection of wild animals by the Bishnoi tribe.

Moreover, it came to light that the defense counsel communicated to the court that the producer Amit Jani was receiving a lot of death threats from people who claim themselves to be fans of Salman Khan and other foreign actors.

Considering the incomplete format of the documents provided by the defense counsel, the High Court instructed the legal counsel of Khan to provide the complete copies of the suit to the filmmakers and deferred the date of the next full hearing to July 1, 2026.

ALSO READ: 1920: Cold Winter Announced, Vikram Bhatt Unveils First Look of the New Horror Franchise Film

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‘He Is Not God’: Kala Hiran Director Fires Back at Salman Khan Amid Ongoing Controversy
Tags: Bharat S Shrinatekala hiransalman khan

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‘He Is Not God’: Kala Hiran Director Fires Back at Salman Khan Amid Ongoing Controversy
‘He Is Not God’: Kala Hiran Director Fires Back at Salman Khan Amid Ongoing Controversy
‘He Is Not God’: Kala Hiran Director Fires Back at Salman Khan Amid Ongoing Controversy
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