If you love trolling engineers, then you need to look at Just Sul's Instagram's account. The comedian is witty, freak, and an engineer too. He has recently crossed over 2.3 million fans on Instagram. His video mostly consists of some hilarious vines or recreation of some iconic photos of global celebrities.

Most of you must find him weird, uncanny or abnormal, but Just Sul doesn't care about any of those. 'Engineer by day, pimp by night', this is what he defines himself in his bio on Instagram. Don't go on his looks, this man is witty and the vines he has created are just hilarious. Most of the times, he recreates the iconic pictures of famous Hollywood celebrities and his big round belly never comes in the way. From defining his love for pizza to dressing himself as a burger, Just Sul knows what does his audience expects from him.

The man hails from Mumbai and is currently staying in the United Arab Emirates. He also holds the record of getting over 14 million views on his wine named as ‘When the waiter comes with your food’. This middle-aged man is a mechanical engineer by profession. His friend and Lebanese-Belgian comedian Just Said aka Said Ahmad is the man behind the success of this weird comedian. Most of his videos have crossed over two million likes and has turned him into a well-known personality on social media. Let us go through some of his Instagram posts and get an idea of what does Just Sul actually means:

The post is a visual proof that Just Sul is a ‘Beliber’. In another post he has recreated the look of ‘Lil Pump’ aka Gazzy Garcia, who is famously known for his song’Gucci Gang’.

7Eleven Gang / Curry Gang 👨🏾🤘🏾⛽️🤣🔥 A post shared by Sul (@justsul) on Jan 6, 2018 at 4:44am PST

In another post on Instagram, the freak comedian recreated the iconic look of Kylie Jenner. His post has gathered around 327k likes and after looking at it, you can totally suspect the reason behind it.

Paying his tribute to various Football players, Just Sul has created a number of vines portraying his love for football. Through his posts on Instagram, we can get a fair idea that he is a big fan of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Indian Messi 👨🏾❤️⚽️🕹🤣tag @leomessi A post shared by Sul (@justsul) on Sep 28, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

After his huge success on social media, Just Sul has been invited to different radio stations for his interview. Well after going through most of his posts,we have to admit that the man has got style!

So, grab you smartphones and browse Just Sul!