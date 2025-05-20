‘He Took Erectile Shot, Then Raped Me’: Jessica Mann Testifies In Chilling Harvey Weinstein Retrial Account

In a gripping courtroom testimony, Jessica Mann described how her relationship with Harvey Weinstein spiraled from career ambition to sexual violence, calling him both a validator and “a monster” when denied.

In a tearful testimony Monday, Jessica Mann, the final accuser to take the stand in the retrial of Harvey Weinstein, described how her initially consensual relationship with the former Hollywood producer devolved into sexual violence.

At times, “he validated me so much,” Mann told jurors. But when she rejected his advances, “the monster side would come out.”

Mann, now 39, is a hairstylist and cosmetologist who moved to Los Angeles in her late twenties to pursue an acting career. She met Weinstein at a party in late 2012 or early 2013, when she was 27. Weinstein, now 73, has pleaded not guilty to all charges and insists he never raped or sexually assaulted anyone.

A Relationship Rooted in Ambition and Unease

According to Mann, Weinstein initially expressed interest in her professional goals. Their early meetings alternated between career discussions and uncomfortable situations, including a request for a massage she said she reluctantly gave. When he invited her to an Oscars party, she attended wearing her high school prom dress, still unfamiliar with Hollywood’s glamour.

She testified that she was not attracted to Weinstein and initially rejected his sexual advances. But during one encounter, she said, he performed oral sex on her after stating he wouldn’t let her leave until she allowed him to “do something.” Though she felt “confused” and “defiled,” Mann said she later agreed to engage in consensual sex with Weinstein, who was married at the time.

Part of her compliance, she explained, stemmed from concerns about the career repercussions of alienating a powerful producer who had dangled the possibility of movie roles. “I just thought that maybe it would take the pain away,” she said. “Maybe he did like me.”

Alleged Rape by Harvey Weinstein in New York Hotel

In March 2013, Mann traveled to New York with a friend. They planned to meet Weinstein for breakfast, but he arrived early and booked a room at Mann’s hotel—over her objections, she said.

Breaking down on the witness stand, Mann recounted how Weinstein coerced her into going upstairs to avoid a public confrontation. When she attempted to leave, she said he shoved the door shut.

“I don’t want to do this,” she recalled telling him.

She said Weinstein then demanded she undress, grabbed her arms, and she “just gave up.” According to Mann, he proceeded to have sex with her. She believes he injected himself with an erection-enhancing drug, which she later discovered in the bathroom trash.

Throughout her testimony, Weinstein sat quietly, at times consulting with one of his attorneys and looking toward the judge’s bench.

Fear, Silence, and Continued Contact With Harvey Weinstein

Mann said she did not report the alleged rape at the time. “I doubted I’d be believed,” she testified, adding that she feared retaliation from Weinstein, who wielded significant influence in the industry.

In the months following the incident, Mann maintained contact with him—nudging him about possible film roles. He arranged one audition, but nothing came of it.

Jurors were shown emails in which she thanked Weinstein for “all you do for me,” shared her new phone number, complimented him, and asked if he would be in Los Angeles for her birthday.

“I compartmentalized the part of Harvey that was hurting me,” she said. She acknowledged that he had “good sides,” and that being friendly helped “keep the peace.” She also tried to subtly create distance by delaying meetings or politely declining invitations.

In one 2013 email exchange, Mann declined a package that Weinstein’s office had attempted to send her. Though the messages didn’t specify the contents, Mann testified that the package contained cash. “I wasn’t for sale,” she said, noting that she was broke at the time.

Defense Claims Relationship Was Mutually Beneficial

Weinstein’s legal team has not yet cross-examined Mann. However, in opening arguments last month, defense attorney Arthur Aidala characterized her relationship with Weinstein as “mutually beneficial,” arguing she maintained it in hopes of fast-tracking her acting career.

Weinstein, once a titan of the film industry, became emblematic of sexual abuse in Hollywood following multiple media exposés in 2017, which helped ignite the #MeToo movement.

He has been convicted of sex crimes in both New York and California. However, he is back on trial after a New York appeals court overturned his previous conviction, ruling that prejudicial testimony had undermined the fairness of that trial.

In this retrial, Weinstein faces charges of raping Jessica Mann in 2013 and forcing oral sex on two other women in 2006. He continues to maintain his innocence.

