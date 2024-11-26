‘He Wasn’t The Director’, Says A 3 Idiots Actor About Aamir Khan 15 Years After The Movie Release

'3 Idiots' is a 2009 film written, edited and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, co-written by Abhijat Joshi and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film stars Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi in the main roles.

Actor Omi Vaidya became a household name because of his role in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘3 Idiots’. He recently opened up about his experiences working with Aamir Khan in the movie as well as the upcoming action-packed project ‘American Warrior’.

In a conversation with ANI, Vaidya fondly recalled his role as Chatur, saying, “‘3 Idiots’ changed my life in more ways than I could have imagined. The film wasn’t just a career boost for me, but it also taught me so much about the power of humour and storytelling. The teamwork and the kind of energy we had on set was unparalleled. It was a dream come true for me to work with such talented actors. We all had a lot of fun, but the impact of the movie was something we never anticipated.”

Vaidya spoke about the camaraderie he shared with his co-stars, particularly Aamir Khan, “When I worked with Aamir Khan, it wasn’t just the things he told me that stood out; it was how he worked. Over the course of my career in Bollywood, I’ve acted with many well-known stars and been part of over a dozen commercials with A-list actors, so I’ve seen various work ethics. Many actors are great, they enjoy what they do, and some come from successful Bollywood families, so acting feels like a fun experience for them. ”

He praised Aamir for his dedication to work and added, “He takes his craft extremely seriously. People often call him a perfectionist, but it’s more than that. He’s constantly looking for ways to improve his performance, the scene, and even other actors’ performances. While shooting ‘3 Idiots’, he wasn’t the director, but he was always engaged–during rehearsals, during takes, and even when not in front of the camera.”

“He was always suggesting little tweaks and improvements, both for himself and for others. And what stood out most was how open he was to suggestions from others. Aamir was always focused on making the film better, and that’s something I truly admire. It’s not always easy to maintain that level of commitment, especially in such a demanding industry, but Aamir made it look effortless. His dedication to making the best possible film was inspiring,” Omi added.

‘American Warrior’ is expected to release in April 2025.

(With Inputs From ANI)