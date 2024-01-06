Fardeen Khan on Friday responded to Zeenat Aman’s claims about his father Feroz Khan cutting her pay on the ‘Qurbani’ sets saying, “he’d have laughed out loud.”Veteran actor Zeenat Aman recently shared a post on Instagram about how late director Feroz Khan cut her pay on the ‘Qurbani’ sets.

In response to that, Feroz’s son, Fardeen Khan, took to Instagram stories and wrote, “@thezeenataman aunty, if it’s any consolation, family wasn’t spared either. We just received the standard family discount of 25 percent (smiling emoji). Khan Saab would have loved your post. He would have laughed out loud.”Zeenat also reshared his story with a purple heart emoji.’Qurbani’ was released in 1980. It was directed by Feroz Khan, who also acted in the film alongside Vinod Khanna, Zeenat Aman, Amjad Khan and others.The movie revolves around two friends, Rajesh (played by Vinod Khanna) and Amar (played by Feroz Khan), who find themselves entangled in a web of crime and deceit.The film explores themes of friendship, betrayal, and revenge, and it was a commercial success during its time.

In 1986, the south film ‘Viduthalai’ was released. It was a remake of the film Qurbani and starred Sivaji Ganesan, Rajinikanth and Vishnuvardhan and was directed by K Vijayan.

Zeenat made her Instagram debut in February. She keeps on sharing reflective thoughts on topics ranging from parenthood, the privacy of celebrities, dyeing hair and many more things.

Zeenat will be next seen in ‘Bun Tikki.’ Produced by Manish Malhotra, the film also star Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol.The famous actor has given several hits such as ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’, ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’, ‘Qurbaani’, ‘Dhund’, ‘Don’, ‘Manoranjan’ and ‘Yaadon Ki Baarat’. She was known for playing unconventional roles in her era when many actors were reluctant to take on those roles.