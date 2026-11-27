Manoj Bajpayee shared an incident in which he had an awkward meeting with the experienced actor Naseeruddin Shah. Manoj was very drunk and kept following Shah at a party and asking questions regarding English theatre. Reflecting upon that night, Manoj said that Shah could have got annoyed that day.

It happened during the party of the movie ‘Bandit Queen’ directed by Shekhar Kapur. Manoj was a newcomer in the film industry and was greatly inspired by Shah, but his interaction with him didn’t turn out to be as expected.

Why Did Manoj Bajpayee Keep Following Naseeruddin Shah?

Reflecting on that night, Manoj recounted having consumed some alcohol and coming to Shah again and again with queries regarding his work in English theatre. He was keen to know the veteran’s participation in the field of acting and just kept pestering him about it as the latter moved through the party. His friends were concerned that the constant pestering might upset Shah. In this regard, the actor said that “he would have really hit me that day.”

The encounter was also shaped by the fact that Manoj already looked up to Shah as an actor. His admiration, however, did not prevent the first meeting from becoming an awkward memory.

From An Awkward First Meeting To Calling Him At Midnight

However, there came a point when the rapport between them started improving. Manoj narrated that he met Shah again on the set of Drohkaal, wherein he was recognized by the veteran actor and was greeted by him. He also spoke of the love he felt for Shah through all those years. Post completion of his work in Special 26, Manoj called him one midnight as he missed him. As per Manoj’s narration, Shah heard him out patiently.

Shah, however, was not just another actor for Manoj; he was a performer whose performance styles inspired him in comprehending his craft. Manoj has narrated that he used to watch the films of Shah and the late Om Puri time and again in order to learn from them. The awkward beginning of their equation at a film party thus went a long way in evolving into an affectionate rapport.

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