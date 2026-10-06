Fact Check: Did Qazi Touqeer Leave Bigg Boss 20 After Contracting Dengue? Here’s What We Know

A recent health update about Qazi Touqeer in Bigg Boss 20 has created a lot of confusion on social media with rumors being spread regarding the singer having been diagnosed with dengue and thus leaving the Bigg Boss house. But does Qazi really exit the Bigg Boss 20 house?

According to his team, the singer has been ill with fever for the past couple of days but was admitted into the medical room due to him feeling tired. The singer still remains within the Bigg Boss 20 house. But then, what is true about Qazi and dengue?

Did Qazi Touqeer leave the Bigg Boss 20 house?

No. As per Team Qazi, Qazi is still in the Bigg Boss 20 house. According to an update about his health status put up on social media, Qazi had been suffering from fever and resting when he could. Whenever he felt low in energy, he would be taken to the medical room where a doctor would examine him.

They have also stated that they have been in touch with the Bigg Boss team about his health.

Does Qazi Touqeer have dengue?

This has not been officially confirmed yet. According to some reports, Qazi had been reportedly diagnosed with dengue and was taken out of the house for treatment. However, the very report went on to mention that this was yet to be confirmed by Bigg Boss as well as Qazi’s team.

The team of Qazi himself has mentioned fever and low energy but not yet confirmed that Qazi was suffering from dengue. This is because the difference between the two matters a lot.

What has Qazi’s team actually confirmed?

The confirmed update is fairly straightforward: Qazi has had a fever for several days, was taken to the medical room for examination and is currently resting while continuing to participate in the show as much as he can. His team also asked fans not to panic and said they would share further updates if necessary.

Is Qazi still part of Bigg Boss 20?

Yes, based on the latest update from his team. There is currently no confirmed announcement from Bigg Boss or Qazi’s team saying that he has been eliminated, medically removed from the show or permanently exited the house. For now, the safest conclusion is: Qazi Touqeer is unwell with a fever, has received medical attention inside the show’s setup and remains part of Bigg Boss 20. The dengue claim remains unverified.

As more information emerges about his health, the situation could change. But as of the latest confirmed update, reports claiming that Qazi has left the show because of dengue should be treated with caution.

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