Adding a twist to Sridevi’s death in Dubai, controversial author Taslima Nasreen on Monday took to micro-blogging platform Twitter and said ‘ healthy adults don’t drown in bathtubs accidentally’ probably indicating at foul play. Nasreen’s tweet came within minutes of autopsy report by the Dubai Forensic Department that the actress had died due to ‘accidental drowning’. The report had further added that traces of alcohol were found in the 54-year-old’s body at the time of the death.

Cinema lovers across the country were left stunned when the woke up to the news of the untimely death of the 54-year-old actress on Sunday. Sridevi was in Dubai for attending Mohit Marwah’s wedding and her body was found by husband Boney Kapoor lying in a bathtub. After failing to revive her, Kapoor informed the police and she was rushed to the hospital, but was declared ‘brought dead’. Her body is expected to arrive in the country by the evening following which her last rites will be performed.

Earlier reports had suggested that the actress died of a massive cardiac arrest on Saturday. The actress, who starred in several Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam movies made her Bollywood debut with Solva Sawan in the year 1978. However, the film was not a big success and she rose to fame only five years later with Himmatwala.Sridevi’s other popular movies include Mawaali, Mr India, Tohfa, Lamhe, Chaalbaaz etc. The actress went on to take a break from movies following Judaai and made a comeback 15 years later with English Vinglish in the year 2012, which was a huge success.

Healthy adults don't drown in bathtubs accidentally. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) February 26, 2018

