Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 23, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Heartbroken Akshay Kumar Was Left In Tears Over Paresh Rawal’s Abrupt Exit From Hera Pheri 3, Reveals Priyadarshan

Heartbroken Akshay Kumar Was Left In Tears Over Paresh Rawal’s Abrupt Exit From Hera Pheri 3, Reveals Priyadarshan

The director expressed disappointment over how the exit was handled. “He could have picked up the phone and told me before telling the media because we’ve been friends for years," Priyadarshan said, hinting at a communication breakdown.

Heartbroken Akshay Kumar Was Left In Tears Over Paresh Rawal’s Abrupt Exit From Hera Pheri 3, Reveals Priyadarshan

Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal


Paresh Rawal’s announcement last week about quitting Hera Pheri 3 left fans heartbroken. The veteran actor did not cite a clear reason for stepping away from the cult comedy franchise, though insiders claim he “did not feel like” continuing with the project.

Priyadarshan On How Paresh Rawal’s Exit Affected Akshay Kumar

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, director Priyadarshan shared that the iconic trio—Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal—had already started working on Hera Pheri 3. “All our contracts were signed. Ten days ago, Suniel, Akshay, and Paresh shot a scene and the IPL teaser. It was only after we unanimously agreed to do Hera Pheri 3 that Akshay bought the [franchise] rights,” Priyadarshan revealed.

Priyadarshan recounted an emotional moment with Akshay following Paresh Rawal’s sudden exit. “Akshay had tears in his eyes when he asked me, ‘Priyan, why is Paresh doing this to us?’” the director said. “Akshay shouldn’t suffer financial losses because Paresh walked out on a whim. I understand that he will have to take whatever action is required.”

Filmmaker Disappointed by Paresh Rawal’s Lack of Communication

The director, who recently wrapped up Bhooth Bangla with both Akshay and Paresh, expressed disappointment over how the exit was handled. “He could have picked up the phone and told me before telling the media because we’ve been friends for years,” Priyadarshan said, hinting at a communication breakdown.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

While some reports speculated that Rawal left due to his character lacking prominence in the script, the actor himself has denied any such creative differences. Priyadarshan supported this by stating, “With me, Akshay has never cut down anybody’s roles. He does not interfere with a director’s vision at all.”

Amid the emotional fallout, Suniel Shetty has confirmed that Paresh Rawal has agreed to meet him to discuss the situation. Shetty, who was excited about reuniting for Hera Pheri 3, admitted the veteran actor’s sudden exit has been heartbreaking.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Akshay Kumar is suing Paresh Rawal for Rs 25 crore, further intensifying the drama surrounding the film.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber Looks Worried In New Pics, Grabs His Cr**ch After Getting A Parking Ticket In Los Angeles  

Filed under

akshay kumar Hera Pheri 3 Paresh Rawal priyadarshan

Vietnamese government has

Vietnam Orders Telegram Messaging App Blocked Over Data Cooperation Failure: Report
Iranian Foreign Minister

US-Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Today – Here’s What to Expect
Industrialist Gautam Adan

Industrialist Gautam Adani Addresses Rising Northeast Investors Summit
newsx

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress
When talking about treks

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You...
newsx

Gautam Gambhir Finally Breaks Silence On Rohit-Kohli Test Retirement: ‘Anyone in This Country…’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Vietnam Orders Telegram Messaging App Blocked Over Data Cooperation Failure: Report

Vietnam Orders Telegram Messaging App Blocked Over Data Cooperation Failure: Report

US-Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Today – Here’s What to Expect

US-Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Today – Here’s What to Expect

Industrialist Gautam Adani Addresses Rising Northeast Investors Summit

Industrialist Gautam Adani Addresses Rising Northeast Investors Summit

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You...

Entertainment

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Tamannaah Bhatia Named Mysore Sandal Soap Ambassador, Sparks Outcry In Karnataka

Tamannaah Bhatia Named Mysore Sandal Soap Ambassador, Sparks Outcry In Karnataka

Kamal Haasan Remembers Sivaji Ganesan’s Humility And Perfectionism During ‘Thevar Magan’

Kamal Haasan Remembers Sivaji Ganesan’s Humility And Perfectionism During ‘Thevar Magan’

Who Is Faraz Khan? Tiger Shroff’s Co-Star Accuses Ganapath Makers Of Not Paying Him ₹3 Lakhs

Who Is Faraz Khan? Tiger Shroff’s Co-Star Accuses Ganapath Makers Of Not Paying Him ₹3

How Many Times Have I Declared I Am Not On X: Sonu Nigam Calls Out Publications Over Fake Kannada Row News

How Many Times Have I Declared I Am Not On X: Sonu Nigam Calls Out

Lifestyle

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’