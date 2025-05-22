Heartbroken Akshay Kumar Was Left In Tears Over Paresh Rawal’s Abrupt Exit From Hera Pheri 3, Reveals Priyadarshan

The director expressed disappointment over how the exit was handled. “He could have picked up the phone and told me before telling the media because we’ve been friends for years," Priyadarshan said, hinting at a communication breakdown.

Paresh Rawal’s announcement last week about quitting Hera Pheri 3 left fans heartbroken. The veteran actor did not cite a clear reason for stepping away from the cult comedy franchise, though insiders claim he “did not feel like” continuing with the project.

Priyadarshan On How Paresh Rawal’s Exit Affected Akshay Kumar

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, director Priyadarshan shared that the iconic trio—Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal—had already started working on Hera Pheri 3. “All our contracts were signed. Ten days ago, Suniel, Akshay, and Paresh shot a scene and the IPL teaser. It was only after we unanimously agreed to do Hera Pheri 3 that Akshay bought the [franchise] rights,” Priyadarshan revealed.

Priyadarshan recounted an emotional moment with Akshay following Paresh Rawal’s sudden exit. “Akshay had tears in his eyes when he asked me, ‘Priyan, why is Paresh doing this to us?’” the director said. “Akshay shouldn’t suffer financial losses because Paresh walked out on a whim. I understand that he will have to take whatever action is required.”

Filmmaker Disappointed by Paresh Rawal’s Lack of Communication

The director, who recently wrapped up Bhooth Bangla with both Akshay and Paresh, expressed disappointment over how the exit was handled. “He could have picked up the phone and told me before telling the media because we’ve been friends for years,” Priyadarshan said, hinting at a communication breakdown.

While some reports speculated that Rawal left due to his character lacking prominence in the script, the actor himself has denied any such creative differences. Priyadarshan supported this by stating, “With me, Akshay has never cut down anybody’s roles. He does not interfere with a director’s vision at all.”

Amid the emotional fallout, Suniel Shetty has confirmed that Paresh Rawal has agreed to meet him to discuss the situation. Shetty, who was excited about reuniting for Hera Pheri 3, admitted the veteran actor’s sudden exit has been heartbreaking.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Akshay Kumar is suing Paresh Rawal for Rs 25 crore, further intensifying the drama surrounding the film.