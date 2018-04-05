The social media was flooded with all sorts of reactions after Bollywood star Salman Khan was found guilty in the 20-year-old blackbuck poaching case while other actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre were acquitted.

On March 28, 2018, the final arguments of the case took place after which the Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri had reserved to announce on April 5. The actor had faced charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. The sentence is yet to be announced. Earlier in 2016, he was acquitted by the Rajasthan High Court of all the charges in the blackbuck poaching case. As per the High Court, there was no evidence to prove that the two blackbucks were shot dead by the actor’s licensed gun but on November 11, Rajasthan government challenged the acquittal of Salman Khan in the blackbuck poaching case. The top court agreed to fast-track the plea.

While millions of Salman Khan fans were shocked to hear the news that he has been convicted in the 20-year-old blackbuck poaching case, many of them of took to micro-blogging site Twitter and shared their response on the judgment. In a couple of hours, a #WeLoveYouSalmanKhan tag had started trending on Twitter where Salman fans shared their feelings and shared sympathy with the bollywood star. Check out a few of them.

A pure soul like him doesn't deserve this hatred. He has changed so many lives, has always spread love, always preaches us about humanity. This man deserves love & respect! Love you Salman and thank you for being the best ever❤#WeLoveYouSalmanKhan — We Love You SALMAN🌸 (@SultanKiAngel) April 5, 2018

Feels like time has stopped and Nothing is feeling good til Salman Bro comes home tomorrow, Insha’Allah! I know all Fans are feeling the same!! #WeLoveYouSalmanKhan — SᴀʟᴍᴀɴKʜᴀɴLɪᴄɪᴏᴜs 🏍Sɪᴋᴀɴᴅᴇʀ Rᴀᴄɪɴɢ Iɴᴛᴏ Uʀ Hᴇᴀʀᴛ… (@SalluLicious) April 5, 2018

Don’t tweet for retweets, tweet your heart out to Salman Bhai, it’s a world known fact but still make him realise he is most loved! Salmania, start trending #WeLoveYouSalmanKhan @BeingSalmanKhan — THE SALMAN KHAN (@ppritam009) April 5, 2018

Tomorrow is a NEW day. The pain of today will all fade . #WeLoveYouSalmanKhan — ###Race3 (@mystery0725) April 5, 2018

We probably will never be able to express how much this man means to us! He made us smile, laugh and cry with his movies…he's a part of everyone's life. He is our world! ❤#WeLoveYouSalmanKhan — We Love You SALMAN🌸 (@SultanKiAngel) April 5, 2018

