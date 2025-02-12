Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Heavily Photoshopped, Says Internet After Pete Davidson Goes Completely Tattoo-Free- See Pics!

Alongside his brand partnership, Davidson has been making headlines for his nearly complete tattoo removal. Last month, he revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that his once extensive collection of body art is now "almost gone."

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Heavily Photoshopped, Says Internet After Pete Davidson Goes Completely Tattoo-Free- See Pics!

Pete Davidson


Comedian and actor Pete Davidson has taken on the role of the internet’s “perfect boyfriend” in a new Valentine’s Day campaign for fashion brand Reformation. The former Saturday Night Live star appears in the ad showcasing his tattoo-free physique, marking a fresh chapter in his public image.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Pete Davidson Stars in Reformation’s Valentine’s Day Campaign

Davidson’s latest campaign highlights his reputation as a go-to partner for high-profile women. In a humorous nod to his dating history, Reformation’s ad description states:

“Pete Davidson, the go-to complement to beautiful and talented women everywhere, has officially partnered with Reformation, the other go-to complement to beautiful and talented women everywhere.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Over the years, Davidson has been romantically linked to several famous women, including Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Kim Kardashian, Margaret Qualley, Chase Sui Wonders, and Madelyn Cline.

In the ad, Davidson fully embraces his public persona, quipping, “I’m someone’s boyfriend, and I take that seriously.” He continues with a playful remark, adding, “It’s honest work and somebody’s got to do it,” emphasizing his commitment to making the world “a little better.”

Pete Davidson’s Tattoo-Free Look Takes Center Stage

Alongside his brand partnership, Davidson has been making headlines for his nearly complete tattoo removal. Last month, he revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that his once extensive collection of body art is now “almost gone.”

Davidson, who previously had around 200 tattoos—including ones inspired by SpongeBob SquarePants, Rocky Balboa, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Hillary Clinton—described the removal process as “horrible.”

“They’ve got to burn off a layer of your skin, and then it has to heal for, like, six to eight weeks. And you can’t get in the sunlight, and you’ve got to do it, like, 12 more times,” he explained, eliciting gasps from the audience.

Reflecting on past ink, he jokingly reminded viewers to “think about that Game of Thrones tattoo.”

Internet Trolls Pete Davidson

With his latest fashion campaign and a refreshed public image, Davidson appears to be stepping into a new phase of his career. Whether embracing his boyfriend material status or shedding his inked past, he remains a pop culture favorite.

ALSO READ: Armie Hammer Reveals The Shocking Reason Why He Behaved Like A ‘Dick’ With People: People Were Like My Bags Of Dope

Filed under

hollywood news Pete Davidson SNL

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Is Timothee Chalamet’s Former Co-Star Armie Hammer A Cannibal? Actor Says, ‘It’s Fun To Ruffle Feathers’

Is Timothee Chalamet’s Former Co-Star Armie Hammer A Cannibal? Actor Says, ‘It’s Fun To Ruffle...

Armie Hammer Reveals The Shocking Reason Why He Behaved Like A ‘Dick’ With People: People Were Like My Bags Of Dope

Armie Hammer Reveals The Shocking Reason Why He Behaved Like A ‘Dick’ With People: People...

‘We will swap one territory for another’: Zelensky To Offer Territory Swap With Russia For Peace

‘We will swap one territory for another’: Zelensky To Offer Territory Swap With Russia For...

‘Loss Of Jobs Is AI’s Most Weird Disruption But…’: PM Modi Answers In AI Summit In Paris

‘Loss Of Jobs Is AI’s Most Weird Disruption But…’: PM Modi Answers In AI Summit...

AI On Borders ! Here’s How Indian Army Using AI For Security And Many More

AI On Borders ! Here’s How Indian Army Using AI For Security And Many More

Entertainment

Is Timothee Chalamet’s Former Co-Star Armie Hammer A Cannibal? Actor Says, ‘It’s Fun To Ruffle Feathers’

Is Timothee Chalamet’s Former Co-Star Armie Hammer A Cannibal? Actor Says, ‘It’s Fun To Ruffle

Armie Hammer Reveals The Shocking Reason Why He Behaved Like A ‘Dick’ With People: People Were Like My Bags Of Dope

Armie Hammer Reveals The Shocking Reason Why He Behaved Like A ‘Dick’ With People: People

Megyn Kelly Recalls Nearly Walking In On Taylor Swift in the Bathroom at Super Bowl 2025

Megyn Kelly Recalls Nearly Walking In On Taylor Swift in the Bathroom at Super Bowl

Samay Raina Unfollows Everyone But ONLY Follows Rakhi Sawant On Instagram

Samay Raina Unfollows Everyone But ONLY Follows Rakhi Sawant On Instagram

Did Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comments Qualify As ‘Obscene’ Under The Law?

Did Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comments Qualify As ‘Obscene’ Under The Law?

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox