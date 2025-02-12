Heavily Photoshopped, Says Internet After Pete Davidson Goes Completely Tattoo-Free- See Pics!

Alongside his brand partnership, Davidson has been making headlines for his nearly complete tattoo removal. Last month, he revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that his once extensive collection of body art is now "almost gone."

Comedian and actor Pete Davidson has taken on the role of the internet’s “perfect boyfriend” in a new Valentine’s Day campaign for fashion brand Reformation. The former Saturday Night Live star appears in the ad showcasing his tattoo-free physique, marking a fresh chapter in his public image.

Pete Davidson Stars in Reformation’s Valentine’s Day Campaign

Davidson’s latest campaign highlights his reputation as a go-to partner for high-profile women. In a humorous nod to his dating history, Reformation’s ad description states:

“Pete Davidson, the go-to complement to beautiful and talented women everywhere, has officially partnered with Reformation, the other go-to complement to beautiful and talented women everywhere.”

Over the years, Davidson has been romantically linked to several famous women, including Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Kim Kardashian, Margaret Qualley, Chase Sui Wonders, and Madelyn Cline.

In the ad, Davidson fully embraces his public persona, quipping, “I’m someone’s boyfriend, and I take that seriously.” He continues with a playful remark, adding, “It’s honest work and somebody’s got to do it,” emphasizing his commitment to making the world “a little better.”

Pete Davidson’s Tattoo-Free Look Takes Center Stage

Alongside his brand partnership, Davidson has been making headlines for his nearly complete tattoo removal. Last month, he revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that his once extensive collection of body art is now “almost gone.”

Davidson, who previously had around 200 tattoos—including ones inspired by SpongeBob SquarePants, Rocky Balboa, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Hillary Clinton—described the removal process as “horrible.”

“They’ve got to burn off a layer of your skin, and then it has to heal for, like, six to eight weeks. And you can’t get in the sunlight, and you’ve got to do it, like, 12 more times,” he explained, eliciting gasps from the audience.

Reflecting on past ink, he jokingly reminded viewers to “think about that Game of Thrones tattoo.”

Internet Trolls Pete Davidson

With his latest fashion campaign and a refreshed public image, Davidson appears to be stepping into a new phase of his career. Whether embracing his boyfriend material status or shedding his inked past, he remains a pop culture favorite.

