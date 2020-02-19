Heena Panchal profile: Model and an actor Heena Panchal has participated in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to impress Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra. Here are all the details about height, weight and relationship status of Heena Panchal–

Heena Panchal profile: After getting entertained from drama, arguments, and conflicts in Bigg Boss, now it is time for fun as the Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill are all set to host their Swamyvar. The show started on February 17, 2020, and both Shehnaaz and Paras are busy selecting contestants which will later compete in the race of becoming the bride and groom of Shehnaaz and Paras.

As per the format of the show, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra will be locked inside the house with a total of 12 contestants that will include 6 boys and 6 girls, who will be performing various tasks to impress Shehnaaz and Paras. In all, it will a 13-week journey where every contestant will be said to leave the house as per their performance every week.

Talking about the contestants, recently Heena Panchal, who is a model and an actor and is also known for her south films, has also taken part in the matchmaking show and wants to impress Paras Chhabra. Talking about Heena, she is also a social media sensation as she sets the Internet on fire with her hot photos and is best known for her songs like Bevda Bevda Zalo Mi Tight and Balam Bambai.

Heena Panchal did her acting debut in film Hum Hai Teen Khurafaati in 2014 and post to which she has also appeared in various films like Lodde, When Obama Loved Osama, Jaane Kyun De Yaaron, Tu Tithe Asave, Kay Zala Kalana and recently appeared in Perfume.

Heena Panchal also appeared in Bigg Boss Marathi 2 as a contestant but couldn’t stay for long inside the house. Heena Panchal loves doing gym and enjoys performing sports activities like bike riding and swimming. Apart from all this, Heena Panchal is also a dancer and leaves no chance of impressing everyone with her talent. Here are some details about height, weight, Zodiac Sign and Figure measurements

Height– 5 feet 4 inches

Weight– 55 kgs

Figure measurements–32-26-32

Eye Color–Black

Zodiac Sign– Aries

