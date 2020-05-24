Actor Helly Daruwala has opened up about her upcoming song Aameen alongside Karan Sehmbi, which will release on May 26, 2020.

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the entertainment industry has found respite in music to keep the spirits of fans high. Every other day, we have one or the other music video releasing that goes on to break the record of the previous one. From Bhula Dunga, Kalla Sohna Nai to O Jaanwale, the list is endless. As we listen to these songs on loop, Karan Sehmbi, whose song Photo from Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon’s film Luka Chuppi made on top of the music charts, is all set to release another soulful song titled Aameen alongside none other than television actor Heli Daruwala.

In an interview with a news portal, Heli Daruwala has opened up about her experience of shooting for the song. Calling it a beautiful experience, Helly shared that she experienced withdrawal symptoms after the song got over. It was something that we was waiting to do since a really long time. Every one in the team bonded really well and had a great time on sets.

On being asked what made her say yes to the song, Helly said that when she received a call from Mr Naushad Khan, she knew it was going to be something that she would do. She trusts him that much. It was an amazing team, the song is beautiful so what more she can ask for.

To raise excitement among the fans for Aameen, the makers have released a teaser on social media along with some beautiful posters, which are worth a look. However, the song will be out on May 26.

