Helicopter Eela box office collection day 1 Live Updates: Bollywood actor Kajol is back on the silver screen with her much-awaited film Helicopter Eela after a hiatus of 3 years. As the film hits the theatrical screens this Friday on October 12, Kajol-starrer is expected to get a decent start at the box office.
With an intriguing trailer of the film along with Kajol’s star power, Helicopter Eela has managed to remain in the buzz because of which the film is likely to earn Rs 2.5-3 crore on the opening day.
Film critic and Trade analyst Girish Johar told a leading daily that the film is likely to get a good start because of the star power of Kajol. With this, he noted that the trailer of the film is also impressive and has received positive reviews from the audience. He added that the film might also get an opening of 3.5 crores but that would depend on the box office business of its competitions releases and word of mouth.
Along with Helicopter Eela, films like Fryday, Tumbbad and Jalebi have also hit the theatrical screens this Friday.
Live Blog
Helicopter Eela receives mixed reviews from the audience on Twitter.
#HelicopterEela review: A tad-boring watch! First movie where @ajaydevgn will lose his money! 🎖🎖stars only!@HelicopterEela @KajolAtUN pic.twitter.com/yM3u4husE2— Deva..Are O Devaaaaa (@PalPalDilKePaas) October 12, 2018
Actor Tanisha Mukerji extends her support to sister Kajol on Twitter. Have a look at her heartwarming message here:
Watched #helicoptereela my sister is a flawless performer!It’s amazing2see her again on screen looking so stunning &no r mom was’nt a #helicoptermom but @kajol definitely had tinges of 1&it’s great 2Cher play it so exaggerated in this film! Love u baby @kajol 😉😘 go check herout pic.twitter.com/BsNAnC4T1B— Tanishaa Mukerji (@TanishaaMukerji) October 11, 2018
Actor Vatsal Sheth praises Kajol-starrer Helicopter Eela. Posting a photo with Kajol, Vatsal stated that she is superb in the film.
Saw Helicopter Eela last night... Such a sweet film about the relationship between Mother & Son... @KajolAtUN was as usual superb😍— Vatsal Sheth (@shethvatsal) October 11, 2018
...Releases this Friday 12th...please go and watch it !!#HelicopterEela #motherandson #kajol pic.twitter.com/e4st2rKtnx