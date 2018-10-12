Helicopter Eela box office collection day 1 Live Updates: Bollywood actor Kajol is back on the silver screen with her much-awaited film Helicopter Eela after a hiatus of 3 years. As the film hits the theatrical screens this Friday on October 12, Kajol-starrer is expected to get a decent start at the box office.

With an intriguing trailer of the film along with Kajol’s star power, Helicopter Eela has managed to remain in the buzz because of which the film is likely to earn Rs 2.5-3 crore on the opening day.

Film critic and Trade analyst Girish Johar told a leading daily that the film is likely to get a good start because of the star power of Kajol. With this, he noted that the trailer of the film is also impressive and has received positive reviews from the audience. He added that the film might also get an opening of 3.5 crores but that would depend on the box office business of its competitions releases and word of mouth.

Along with Helicopter Eela, films like Fryday, Tumbbad and Jalebi have also hit the theatrical screens this Friday.

Live Blog

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App