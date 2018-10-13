Helicopter Eela box office collection Day 2 LIVE Updates: Bollywood actor Kajol’s much-awaited film Helicopter Eela has finally hit the screens this Friday on October 13. Marking the comeback of Kajol in Bollywood after Dilwale opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Helicopter Eela revolves around a mother-son relationship. Helmed by Pradeep Sarkar, the film is bankrolled by Ajay Devgn and Pen India.
Along with Kajol, actors like Riddhi Sen, Neha Dhupia and Tota Roy Chowdhary can also be seen essaying prominent roles in the film. According to early trade estimates, Helicopter Eela is estimated to earn Rs 2.5 crore-Rs 3 crores. However, the figures might see an increase in the weekend due to positive word of mouth. Due to the star power of Kajol, Helicopter Eela is expected to outperform the films that hit the cinema screens on the same day such as Rhea Chakraborty and Varun Mitra’s Jalebi as well as Govinda and Varun Sharma’s Fryday.
Live Blog
Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has praised Kajol-starrer Helicopter Eela on Twitter. Stating that Helicopter Eela is based on a heart-warming subject, he added that this is one film that mothers of the millennials will definitely love.
What a heartwarming subject @HelicopterEela @KajolAtUN mom's of millennials will definitely Love it... Wishing All the very best to Team #HelicopterEela @ajaydevgn @riddhisen896 @tota_rc @pradeepsrkar @PenMovies @ADFFilms @saregamaglobal pic.twitter.com/ASI1ovWegb— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 12, 2018
Journalist Faridoon Shahryar took to Twitter to note that Bollywood actor Kajol looks amazing in the film. The actor makes the audience laugh, sing and love life with her amazing performance. Read his review here:
It's such a treat to watch Kajol on the big screen. She's looking amazing and the Joy-Quotient that she has is simply unmatched!— Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) October 12, 2018
She makes you laugh, she makes you sing and she makes you love life.
She's one of a kind! #HelicopterEela
Kajol-starrer Helicopter Eela is garnering praise from the audience on Twitter. In the reviews, Twitterati seems rejoiced to see Kajol back on the silver screen.
Uff.. what you @KajolAtUN hav done in #HelicopterEela Looks so young n dynamic.. very pleasant moment to see you like this..— sameer (@drsam06) October 12, 2018
best wishes..