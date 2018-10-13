Helicopter Eela box office collection Day 2 LIVE Updates: Bollywood actor Kajol’s much-awaited film Helicopter Eela has finally hit the screens this Friday on October 13. Marking the comeback of Kajol in Bollywood after Dilwale opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Helicopter Eela revolves around a mother-son relationship. Helmed by Pradeep Sarkar, the film is bankrolled by Ajay Devgn and Pen India.

Along with Kajol, actors like Riddhi Sen, Neha Dhupia and Tota Roy Chowdhary can also be seen essaying prominent roles in the film. According to early trade estimates, Helicopter Eela is estimated to earn Rs 2.5 crore-Rs 3 crores. However, the figures might see an increase in the weekend due to positive word of mouth. Due to the star power of Kajol, Helicopter Eela is expected to outperform the films that hit the cinema screens on the same day such as Rhea Chakraborty and Varun Mitra’s Jalebi as well as Govinda and Varun Sharma’s Fryday.

