Helicopter Eela box office collection day 2 Live Updates: Bollywood actor Kajol makes her Bollywood comeback after 2015’s Dilwale, with Helicopter Eela. The much-awaited film Helicopter Eela which was expected to garner around Rs 1 crore on day 1 has reportedly earned Rs 60 lakh on the release date. The movie which is based on a mother-daughter bond has managed to stay in the buzz because of Kajol. According to film critic and trade analyst Girish Johar, Helicopter Eela is likely to get a good start at the box office because of the star power Kajol. He was noted saying to a leading daily that the trailer of the movie is impressive and has garnered good reviews from the audience.

Helmed by Pradeep Sarkar, Helicopter Eela is bankrolled by Ajay Devgn, Jayantilal Gada and Aksshay Jayantilal Gada. The theatrical drama stars Riddhi Sen, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Neha Dhupia, Shataf Figar, Atul Kulkarni, Mukesh Rishi and Imran Khan. Made under the banners of Ajay Devgn FFilms and Pen India Limited, Helicopter Eela was released on October 12, this year.

Kuck Kuch Hota Hai actor was noted saying that she got positive reviews about the movie trailer from people she met. She believes that she along with her Helicopter Eela team has a quality product and she is proud of it. She was also added saying that she listens to all the scripts offered and even when she believes the certain concept of the script doesn’t work for her which also makes her reject scripts. She believes, it is hard to find a good script in the industry. She certainly feels that her point of view doesn’t often match well with the director’s opinion.

