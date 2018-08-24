Kajol's comeback movie Helicopter Eela has already created a lot of buzz among fans but unfortunately, the release date has been pushed to October instead of September. The movie was earlier planned to hit the big screens in the month of September but the fans will have to wait a little more due to the director of the film.

Bollywood diva Kajol is all set to hit the theatres with her upcoming movie Helicopter Eela which has already bagged a lot of attention ever since it was announced. The gorgeous lady has planned for a major comeback with the release of this movie. The film was earlier scheduled to release on September 7 but the makers have now shifted the date to October 12, this year. Bankrolled by Omkara actor Ajay Devgan and Kahaani 2 producer Jayantilal Gada, the film is helmed by Pradeep Sarkar wherein Kajol Devgan and Riddhi Sharma lead the movie.

As per the reports, the reason behind the postponing of the date is Pradeep Sarkar. Apparently, he has been diagnosed with dengue, which is why Ajay Devgan has decided to put a hold on the movie. Ajay Devgan has informed the fans that he would resume the work on Helicopter Eela when the director of the movie, Pradeep Sarkar gets well and is discharged from the hospital. Ajay Devgan’s supportive gesture is worth a praise. However, Kajol and Ajay’s excited fans are already waiting for the movie to release eagerly.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kayy Reboot: Erica Fernandes’s much-awaited show gets postponed

Helicopter Eela is a story with an entirely different concept which highlights the relationship between a mother and son. Kajol is playing the lead character in the story representing Eela. Eela is a single mother and an inspiring singer who gives up her dreams to raise her only child while Riddhi Sharma will be seen as essaying the character of Eela’s child. The film also stars Neha Dhupia and Tota Roy Chaudhary in the supporting roles.

According to sources, the movie will be a full dosage of entertainment for viewers as its a combination of light-hearted emotions and lightweight comedy. Kajol has been actively promoting her comeback movie and also appeared on Aap Ki Adalat to talk about it. We hope that all her efforts pay by hitting high scores at the box office!

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra lets out desi vibes during Namaste England promotions

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More