Helicopter Eela movie release, celebrity reactions, audience reviews LIVE Updates: The wait for Kajol’s much-awaited film Helicopter Eela is finally over as the film has hit the screens this Friday on October 12. Revolving around a mother who is so possessive about her son that she forgets about her own dreams and ambitions, Helicopter Eela is helmed by Pradeep Sarkar and bankrolled by Ajay Devgn and Pen India.

Starring Kajol in a prominent role, Helicopter Eela also stars Riddhi Sen, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Neha Dhupia. Speaking about the film to an English daily, Kajol stated that Helicopter Eela is a coming of age film more for her character Eela than her son. Along with Helicopter Eela, films like Jalebi and Fryday will also be releasing in the theatrical screens today.

Live Blog

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App