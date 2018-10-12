Helicopter Eela movie release, celebrity reactions, audience reviews LIVE Updates: The wait for Kajol’s much-awaited film Helicopter Eela is finally over as the film has hit the screens this Friday on October 12. Revolving around a mother who is so possessive about her son that she forgets about her own dreams and ambitions, Helicopter Eela is helmed by Pradeep Sarkar and bankrolled by Ajay Devgn and Pen India.

Starring Kajol in a prominent role, Helicopter Eela also stars Riddhi Sen, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Neha Dhupia. Speaking about the film to an English daily, Kajol stated that Helicopter Eela is a coming of age film more for her character Eela than her son. Along with Helicopter Eela, films like Jalebi and Fryday will also be releasing in the theatrical screens today.

Live Blog

08:31 (IST)

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia thanks Kajol for making her a part of Helicopter Eela.

08:30 (IST)

Former actor Tanisha Mukerji gives a shout out to her sister Kajol on Twitter with an adorable message.

08:29 (IST)

The early reviews for Kajol-starrer Helicopter Eela are fairly positive on social media. Actor Vatsal Seth on his Twitter noted that Helicopter Eela is a sweet film that based on the relationship between a mother and her son.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 