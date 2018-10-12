Helicopter Eela movie release, celebrity reactions, audience reviews LIVE Updates: The wait for Kajol’s much-awaited film Helicopter Eela is finally over as the film has hit the screens this Friday on October 12. Revolving around a mother who is so possessive about her son that she forgets about her own dreams and ambitions, Helicopter Eela is helmed by Pradeep Sarkar and bankrolled by Ajay Devgn and Pen India.
Starring Kajol in a prominent role, Helicopter Eela also stars Riddhi Sen, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Neha Dhupia. Speaking about the film to an English daily, Kajol stated that Helicopter Eela is a coming of age film more for her character Eela than her son. Along with Helicopter Eela, films like Jalebi and Fryday will also be releasing in the theatrical screens today.
Live Blog
Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia thanks Kajol for making her a part of Helicopter Eela.
@HelicopterEela releases tomorrow ... here’s me sending all my love to the fabulous @KajolAtUN ... thank you for making me a part of this beautiful film! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QBrluK4uSJ— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) October 11, 2018
Former actor Tanisha Mukerji gives a shout out to her sister Kajol on Twitter with an adorable message.
Watched #helicoptereela my sister is a flawless performer!It’s amazing2see her again on screen looking so stunning &no r mom was’nt a #helicoptermom but @kajol definitely had tinges of 1&it’s great 2Cher play it so exaggerated in this film! Love u baby @kajol 😉😘 go check herout pic.twitter.com/BsNAnC4T1B— Tanishaa Mukerji (@TanishaaMukerji) October 11, 2018
The early reviews for Kajol-starrer Helicopter Eela are fairly positive on social media. Actor Vatsal Seth on his Twitter noted that Helicopter Eela is a sweet film that based on the relationship between a mother and her son.
Saw Helicopter Eela last night... Such a sweet film about the relationship between Mother & Son... @KajolAtUN was as usual superb😍— Vatsal Sheth (@shethvatsal) October 11, 2018
...Releases this Friday 12th...please go and watch it !!#HelicopterEela #motherandson #kajol pic.twitter.com/e4st2rKtnx