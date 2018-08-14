Bollywood diva Kajol is all set to rock you and redefine the mother-son relationship with her upcoming movie Helicopter Eela. The trailer of the film is already out and now the filmmakers have released a new song Mumma Ki Parchai. In the film, Kajol will be seen playing the role of a mother to a college-going son. According to the trailer, Kajol's character has been portrayed as a cool mother, who joins his son's college to complete her studies, but this makes her son Vivaan (played by Riddhi Sen) uncomfortable.

In the song, Riddhi Sen, who will be seen playing Kajol’s son Vivaan is threatened by his mom that she will join his college. Getting scared of her mom joining the college, Vivaan imagines how his life would be like if his mother would actually join it.

The song shows how Vivaan imagines her mother at every place, doesn’t matter whether he is with his friends, or partying at home, or going out with friends.

The film’s trailer has already been released and is getting a huge audience traction. The trailer shows how Eela’s (played by Kajol) son Vivaan suggest her to complete her studies and Kajol in an excitement says that she will join his son’s college to complete her studies.

Listening to this, Vivaan freaks out and asks her mom not to join his college. But it doesn’t happen. Kajol joins Vivaan’s college which makes him uncomfortable. Helicopter Eela’s story then revolves around how both mother and son try to cope-up with each other and how Vivaan starts feeling suffocated due to the interference of his mom everywhere.

Going by the trailer, it appears that Helicopter Eela will be a light comedy entertaining film, which will often touch your emotional chords and may also redefine the mother-son relationship in these modern times. The film will hit theatres on September 7.

