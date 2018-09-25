Helicopter Eela song Ruk Ruk: Bollywood actor Kajol has recreated the hit song 'Ruk Ruk' for her upcoming film Helicopter Eela. In the song, the makers have retained the melody of the original and is sure to take the audience down the memory lane. Sung by Palomi Ghosh and penned by Shyam Anuragi, the song has been recreated by Raghav Sachar.

Helicopter Eela’s much-awaited song Ruk Ruk starring Kajol has been finally released. Joining a series of remakes, the song, however, retains the magic of the original. Originally sung by Alisha Chinai, the Anu Malik-track has been recreated by Raghav Sachar, sung by Palomi Ghosh and penned by Shyam Anuragi.

In the song, the ever-so-beautiful Kajol can be seen grooving on the hit track against a colourful background. Be it the sequence where she can be seen dancing in high-waist jeans paired with a white shirt or dancing with sunflowers, Kajol is sure to take you back in the 90’s and bring back some amazing memories.

Check out Helicopter Eela’s song Ruk Ruk here:

Speaking about the song, Raghav told a leading daily that he has retained the melody just like it was in the original song created by Anu Malik. However, they have updated the song with portions of rap to make it more conversational. He added that since Eela’s character is very expressive, it adds a personal touch to the tune.

Helmed by Pradeep Sarkar and bankrolled by Ajay Devgn, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada and Akshay Jayantilal Gada, Helicopter Eela is deemed as a coming of age dramedy. The film revolves around a mother whose life revolves around her son’s life and has put her ambitions and dreams on hold. Helicopter Eela was earlier scheduled to hit the theatrical screens on September 7th but now it has been postponed to October 12.

