Birthday girl and Bollywood Star Kajol launched the trailer of her upcoming film Helicopter Eela, on Sunday, August 5. The film seems like a dramedy that focuses on a poignant relationship between a son and the mother. The film is filled with hilarity, thanks to Kajol.

The Bollywood star and the ever-green Kajol is back into the foray of Bollyoowd with a film titled Helicopter Eela. The actor launched the trailer of the film on her birthday, on Sunday, August 5. It has been produced by her husband, actor Ajay Devgn and has been directed by Pradeep Sarkar and written by Mitesh Shah.

In the trailer, we see Kajol as the mother of a young college boy who is fond of music. As most of the parents, Kajol just like any other mother is quite clingy and too possessive.

The obsession with his son hinders love in their relationship and creates estrangement between the 2. The film also revolves around completing her studies. However, everything does not go well.

When she goes back to college she wants to spend more time with her teenage son, who is in the same institute. The trailer also shows that she used to write, sing and star in music videos before having a child.

And here starts the journey of the mother-son duo, their love and conflict of interests. It is a mix of love, family drama and aspirations of young students.

Helmed by Pradeep Sarkar, the film also stars Riddhi Sen, Neha Dhupia and Tota Roy Choudhury in leading roles. Neha seems like a guide in the film, who directs Kajol in the film.

