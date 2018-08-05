Helicopter Eela trailer: Bollywood diva Kajol is all set to make a comeback in Bollywood with her upcoming film Helicopter Eela after a hiatus of 3 years. Helmed by Pradeep Sarkar and bankrolled by Ajay Devgn, Helicopter Eela promises to be an entertaining ride.

As Bollywood diva Kajol rings in her 44th birthday today on August 5, she has unveiled the much-awaited trailer of her upcoming film Helicopter Eela. Helmed by Pradeep Sarkar and bankrolled by Ajay Devgn, Dhaval Jayantialal Gada and Akshay Jayatilal Gada, Helicopter Eela stars Kajol along with Riddhi Sen, Riddhi Sen, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Neha Dhupia. With the tagline that says she’s here, there and everywhere, Helicopter Eela features Kajol as an over-protective mother.

Talking about the film, Kajol had earlier told a leading daily that as a mother, she feels really connected to the character of Eela. Eela loves her son unconditionally and her entire life revolves around him but as he grows up, she finds herself more and more dispensible. Like most of the mothers, she has also put her life and dreams on hold.

Check out the trailer of Helicopter Eela here:

After which, she questions herself about what does she do now and how does she hold on to her kid. She added that Helicopter Eela is a coming of age film more for her character Eela than for her son. On being quipped if she is an over-protective protective herself in her real life, Kajol stated that she thinks every mother is over-protective and added that children are one thing one cannot fail at.

She added that one can fail at a lot of things in life like your career, marriage and still handle it with dignity and grace but it is very difficult to take in or even come to terms with, when you fail your kids.

The film will hit the screens on September 7, 2018.

