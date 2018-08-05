It is indeed a special day for Bollywood star Kajol, as the actor is celebrating her 44th birthday on Sunday, August 5. On the same day, the trailer of her forthcoming film Helicopter Eela has been released. Lets us how look how Bollywood celebrities have reacted to the film.

In the film Kajol plays the role of the role has who left behind her hobbies and her career in order to raise her son

Bollywood actor Kajol’s 44th birthday turned out to be a lucky one on Sunday, August 5, as the actor launched the trailer of her forthcoming film Helicopter Eela. In the film Kajol plays the role of the role has who left behind her hobbies and her career in order to raise her son. In the trailer, happening Eela joins her son’s college in orde to complete her studies.

Lets us how look how Bollywood celebrities have reacted to the film. Director-producer Karan Johar shared the trailer of the film, saying, “Kajol is stunning and absolutely wonderful as ever!!!! Lights up the screen in every frame of this lovely trailer! Great tone and seems like a fun and emotional watch!”

Kajol is stunning and absolutely wonderful as ever!!!! Lights up the screen in every frame of this lovely trailer! Great tone and seems like a fun and emotional watch! https://t.co/aD3pmDi7dR — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 5, 2018

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the details of the film on Twitter, saying the film will be released on September 7th.

Kajol launches #HelicopterEela trailer on her birthday… Stars Kajol, Riddhi Sen, Neha Dhupia and Tota Roy Choudhury… Directed by Pradeep Sarkar… Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada [PEN] presentation… 7 Sept 2018 release… #HelicopterEelaTrailer link: https://t.co/FcLnW8islI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 5, 2018

Launching the @HelicopterEela trailer in two days on Kajol's birthday. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/rcgJ3t9zBS — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 3, 2018

Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerjee also shared the trailer of the film on Twitter saying the trailer is super and said, “My sis has redefined & reinvented parenting!”

Woohooo. #HelicopterEela is flying! What a super trailer baby. Absolutely loved it. Love u! Go check it out. My sis has redefined & reinvented parenting! https://t.co/8TEJEWG9Nm — Tanishaa Mukerji (@TanishaaMukerji) August 5, 2018

Happy birthday kadz! Here’s to u never making a normal expression In any of our baby pics ! Love u like mad. Cos that’s what we are! Forever love ! And all the best for Helicopter Eela trailer launch baby !!! You r going to Rock 😘#helicoptereela@KajolAtUN pic.twitter.com/BHR0nTmYBe — Tanishaa Mukerji (@TanishaaMukerji) August 5, 2018

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the film is written by Mitesh Shah. Helicopter Eela’s trailer is a perfect example of a family drama filled with love, sadness and humour.

