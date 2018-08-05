Bollywood actor Kajol’s 44th birthday turned out to be a lucky one on Sunday, August 5, as the actor launched the trailer of her forthcoming film Helicopter Eela. In the film Kajol plays the role of the role has who left behind her hobbies and her career in order to raise her son. In the trailer, happening Eela joins her son’s college in orde to complete her studies.

Lets us how look how Bollywood celebrities have reacted to the film. Director-producer Karan Johar shared the trailer of the film, saying, “Kajol is stunning and absolutely wonderful as ever!!!! Lights up the screen in every frame of this lovely trailer! Great tone and seems like a fun and emotional watch!”

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the details of the film on Twitter, saying the film will be released on September 7th. 

Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerjee also shared the trailer of the film on Twitter saying the trailer is super and said, “My sis has redefined & reinvented parenting!”

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the film is written by Mitesh Shah. Helicopter Eela’s trailer is a perfect example of a family drama filled with love, sadness and humour. 

