Helicopter Eela trailer: As Bollywood diva Kajol rings in her birthday on August 5, the makers of her upcoming film Helicopter Eela released the much-awaited trailer of the film. Helmed by Pradeep Sarkar, Helicopter Eela is scheduled to hit the screens on September 7.

Bollywood diva Kajol is back on the big screen to charm the audience with her upcoming film Helicopter Eela. Featuring the actor in the role of a fun yet an obsessive mother, Helicopter Eela promises to be an emotional ride. Helmed by Pradeep Sarkar and bankrolled by Ajay Devgn, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada and Aksshay Jayantilal Gada, the film revolves around a mother whose life revolves around her son’s life and has neglected her own dreams and ambitions. Deemed as a coming-of-age dramedy, the film centres around more than her son.

As the makers of the film release the trailer of the film on Kajol’s birthday, tweeple showered their love and appreciation on the trailer of the film. The trailer of the film received an extremely positive response and added that nothing can stop this film from emerging as a super-hit film.

Speaking about the film, Kajol had earlier stated that she feels really connected to the trailer of the film. Eela loves her son so much that her life revolves around him. As her son grows up, Kajol finds herself more and more dispensible. However, like most mothers, she has put her life and dreams on hold. She further added that Helicopter Eela is a coming of age film more for Eela than her son. When quipped if she is an obsessive mother in real life, Kajol stated that she thinks every mother is over-protective and added that children are one thing one cannot fail at.

Helicopter Eela will hit the screens on September 7.

Here’s how tweeple are reacting to the trailer of Helicopter Eela:

#HelicopterEela all the best to Riddhi Sen @riddhisen896 a rising talent from kolkata. Already grabbed a National award and many more to come. So proud to see his bollywood journey get started — Moumi🇮🇳 (@i_m_mou) August 5, 2018

My all time fav actress is back and as always you are BRILLIANT @KajolAtUN 👏👏👏👏 #HelicopterEela https://t.co/YJenW4ZpeN — Milap (@zmilap) August 5, 2018

This #HelicopterEela trailer is super cool! Can't wait to watch this one with my mom. So be ready for fulltoos entertainment. @HelicopterEela @KajolAtUN https://t.co/WEDQ5GRYgw — PaPa ओवरडोज़™ (@PaPaOverDoZ) August 5, 2018

Absolutely delightful trailer of #HelicopterEela. Awesome chemistry between Kajol & Riddhi Sen. This one will be a winner at the box office like #Hichki.https://t.co/gunrac7gW3 pic.twitter.com/RocQ41XpnC — Riya (@JokesDostiEtc) August 5, 2018

This #HelicopterEela trailer is super cool! Can't wait to watch this one with my mom. 😇hope guys u also

Watch this movie..@HelicopterEela @KajolAtUNhttps://t.co/BPuxo3ojzH pic.twitter.com/R3L01nweQh — Nɛɦa ʝaɖօռ (@jadon_neha1) August 5, 2018

You can not afford to miss @KajolAtUNs #HelicopterEela s trailer …. Content is king. Superb performance by Kajol https://t.co/0KfEreqY32 — RAJ BANSAL (@rajbansal9) August 5, 2018

Didn't expect #HelicopterEela would rurn out to be so damn good….but whrn @KajolAtUN works in any movie den dat movie has to be a special 1…..nothng can stop dis movie to turn out to a superhit….. — mukesh hatwar (@hatwar_mukesh) August 5, 2018

I am absolutely in love with #HelicopterEela trailer. Can't wait to watch it & so good to see @KajolAtUN back onscreen. She's like always, FAB ! ❤ — Nived Nambiar (@nived_alchemist) August 5, 2018

Wow!! #HelicopterEelaTrailer is a winner… Loved @KajolAtUN and Riddhi Sen's mother-son chemistry… It's gonna be a fun watch. Book your 7th September for this Pradeep Sarkar directorial guys. It looks so amazing!! #HelicopterEela @ajaydevgn https://t.co/oOCOg57fCq — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) August 5, 2018

So refreshing to see a mainstream female actor play mom to a fully grown-up kid, with facial hair and all, in this #HelicopterEela trailer. #Kajol is lovely as ever. https://t.co/Nq1sL9WP59 — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) August 5, 2018

