Bollywood diva Kajol is back on the big screen to charm the audience with her upcoming film Helicopter Eela. Featuring the actor in the role of a fun yet an obsessive mother, Helicopter Eela promises to be an emotional ride. Helmed by Pradeep Sarkar and bankrolled by Ajay Devgn, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada and Aksshay Jayantilal Gada, the film revolves around a mother whose life revolves around her son’s life and has neglected her own dreams and ambitions. Deemed as a coming-of-age dramedy, the film centres around more than her son.

As the makers of the film release the trailer of the film on Kajol’s birthday, tweeple showered their love and appreciation on the trailer of the film. The trailer of the film received an extremely positive response and added that nothing can stop this film from emerging as a super-hit film.

Speaking about the film, Kajol had earlier stated that she feels really connected to the trailer of the film. Eela loves her son so much that her life revolves around him. As her son grows up, Kajol finds herself more and more dispensible. However, like most mothers, she has put her life and dreams on hold. She further added that Helicopter Eela is a coming of age film more for Eela than her son. When quipped if she is an obsessive mother in real life, Kajol stated that she thinks every mother is over-protective and added that children are one thing one cannot fail at. 

Helicopter Eela will hit the screens on September 7.

Here’s how tweeple are reacting to the trailer of Helicopter Eela:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 